Will pomp, protocol and King’s speech calm transatlantic waters?

Special to WorldTribune.com

By John J. Metzler, April 30, 2026

Set amid pomp and military pageantry at the White House, and bathed in the sunlight of a bright future, the USA offered its celebratory welcome to Britain’s visiting King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

President Donald Trump’s warm welcome to the Royals offered a pitch perfect start to the four days of festivities; The protocol, diplomatic discussions, and the galas.

The President whose own mother hailed from Scotland, has long cherished the enduring Anglo-American relationship.

But beyond the banter and bonhomie, President Trump was playing to Britain’s history, its democratic institutions and shared heritage with the USA.

The President stated:

“In the centuries since we won our independence, Americans have had no closer friends than the British. We share that same root, we speak the same language, we hold the same values, and together, our warriors have defended the same extraordinary civilization under twin banners of red, white, and blue.”

Later the historic speech by Britain’s King Charles III before the U.S. Congress presented a effusive and congratulatory address by the Monarch whose ancestors once ruled the thirteen colonies which broke away from Britain in 1776 to become an independent country.

As King Charles stated, “The Founding Fathers were bold and imaginative rebels with a cause. Two hundred and fifty years ago… they declared Independence. By balancing contending forces and drawing strength in diversity, they united 13 disparate colonies to forge a nation on the revolutionary idea of ‘life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.’”

Adding a bit of his characteristic humor, King Charles added what, “Charles Dickens might have called ‘A Tale of Two Georges’: the first President, George Washington, and my five-times Great Grandfather, King George III, King George never set foot in America.”

He stressed, the American revolutionaries and founders “carried with them, and carried forward, the great inheritance of the British Enlightenment, as well as the ideals which had an even deeper history in English common law and Magna Carta.”

The King’s speech was greeted by rapturous bi-partisan applause and standing ovations.

Though his mother the late Queen Elizabeth II had visited the U.S. on many occasions, Charles was not actually the first British King to visit America; That long-forgotten journey was back in June 1939. His grandfather King George VI journeyed to the United States to visit Washington, the New York World’s Fair, and Hyde Park on Hudson as war clouds swirled over Europe.

The deeper purpose of King George’s VI’s visit 87 years ago was to conduct a quiet minuet of high stakes diplomacy between President Franklin D. Roosevelt, unofficially, but very definitively, to underscore the foundation of what would emerge as the Anglo/American Alliance in the Second World War.

The State Visit by the King and Queen, at the onset of the American Independence Day 250 celebrations, offered a fitting tribute and hand of friendship from Britain to the United States.

The State Visit was about friendship, what Churchill called the “Special Relationship” just after World War II, but also about a subtle form of political damage control between the Trump Administration and Kier Starmer’s British Labour government. Since the Iran war but also dating back into the Ukraine conflict, the USA and Britain haven’t always seen eye to eye on NATO and clearly shared interests.

Though the rift is not nearly as deep as much of the media and political class would like to claim, the fact remains that both governments need to take a deep breath, and soberly reconsider and reflect upon the deep significance of the Anglo-American relationship.

Herein lies the crux of the King’s speech to Congress:

“The challenges we face are too great for any one nation to bear alone. But in this unpredictable environment, our alliance cannot rest on past achievements, or assume that foundational principles simply endure. As my Prime Minister said last month: ‘ours is an indispensable partnership. We must not disregard everything that has sustained us for the last eighty years. Instead, we must build on it.’”

He stressed, “Renewal today starts with security… “We do not embark on these remarkable endeavors together out of sentiment. We do so because they build greater shared resilience for the future, so making our citizens safer for generations to come.”

The King and Queen’s somber visit to Ground Zero in lower Manhattan New York to commemorate and grieve the memory of the September 11th 2001 terrorist attacks on America, with family survivors, first responders and the FDNY underscored the commitment.

King Charles III has marked the 250th anniversary of American independence from Britain with gratitude that the two countries united to build “one of the most consequential alliances in human history.”

John J. Metzler is a United Nations correspondent covering diplomatic and defense issues. He is the author of Divided Dynamism the Diplomacy of Separated Nations: Germany, Korea, China (2014). [See pre-2011 Archives]



Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

Like this: Like Loading...