Woman who ran charity for low-income kids spent $11M in taxpayer funds on herself and her boyfriend

As head of the New Heights Community Resource Center in Bridgeton, Missouri, Connie Bobo was supposed to be using federal taxpayer funds to help feed low-income children.

Instead, Bobo spent $11 million on herself and her boyfriend, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Bobo, 46, allegedly claimed she had spent $20 million of the federally allocated taxpayer money to feed children between February 2019 to March 2022.

She actually spent less than half of those taxpayer “meal reimbursement” funds on food for the kids. Some $1.4 million was given to her boyfriend, according to prosecutors. “[She bought] a mansion for herself, houses for her family and a bright yellow Mercedes for her boyfriend,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Clow told jurors at her fraud trial Tuesday. “As her lies were discovered, the defendant used forged documents to try and cover up her crimes,” he said, according to stltoday.com

In total, Bobo bought seven properties, including a nearly $1 million mansion for herself in St. Charles, according to her federal indictment.

Over her decade-long tenure at the Missouri based organization, Bobo enrolled New Heights in two U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)-funded initiatives that reimburse nonprofits for distributing food to children in need.

According to prosecutors, between February 2019 and March 2022, Bobo submitted fraudulent reimbursement claims to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, claiming that the organization served meals to nearly 6 million children.

However, the non-profit only purchased enough food to serve less than three million meals – meaning that she received an overpayment of about $11 million in federal funds.

Bobo also owned the Infinite Wisdom Early Childhood Center, a daycare facility. After her indictment in October 2023, a court order prohibited her from accessing any personal or financial information related to the daycare.

In August 2024, prosecutors discovered that Bobo allegedly remained the leaseholder for the facility and continued to control its financial accounts, violating the court’s order.

That’s when the judge revoked her bond.

When FBI agents arrived to arrest her, Bobo reportedly refused to cooperate, leading to a nearly two-hour standoff. Law enforcement had to break through the front door and arrest her as she was trying to escape, prosecutors said.

Bobo faces five federal charges: three counts of wire fraud, one count of aggravated identity theft, and one count of obstruction of an official proceeding.

Three weeks before the trial, prosecutors offered her a plea deal, which she rejected.

Revolver News noted: “At this point, you’d have to be out of your mind to trust most so-called ‘charities.’ They’ve turned into breeding grounds for DEI grifters like Connie Bobo… a woman handed millions in taxpayer dollars to feed hungry kids, who instead used it to play ‘Lifestyles Of The Rich And Famous’ with her boyfriend.

“If there’s any justice left in this country, Connie will spend the rest of her life eating prison food instead of stealing from starving kids.”

