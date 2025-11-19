Wrong Epstein, Einstein: Rep. Crockett ‘had my team dig in very quickly’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 19, 2025

Texas Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett is under fire after claiming on the House floor on Tuesday that Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin, while he was a member of Congress, took donations from Jeffrey Epstein.

Zeldin did in fact take donations from two different Jeffrey Epsteins. Neither of them were the now deceased pedophile, public records show.

Crockett stated:

“Folks who also took money from somebody named Jeffrey Epstein, as I had my team dig in very quickly. Mitt Romney, the NRCC, Lee Zeldin, George Bush, Wynn Redd, McCain Palin, Rick Lazio. I just want to be clear: If this is the standard that we gonna make, just know we are gonna expose it all. And just know that the FEC filings, they are available for everyone to review. This is absolutely ridiculous.”

If somebody on Crockett’s team did review the Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings, they would have easily found that Zeldin, while a GOP representative from New York, received in April and August of 2020 a total of $1,000 in donations from Dr. Jeffrey Epstein of Manhasset, New York.

The other Jeffrey Epstein, the owner of a beverage distribution company from New Brunswick, New Jersey, donated $600 to Zeldin in February 2020 — six months after the infamous Epstein died.

Online FEC records dating to 2012 do not show any donations from the well-connected sex trafficker to Zeldin, who served in Congress between 2015 and 2023.

Zeldin responded on X: “Yes Crockett, a physician named Dr. Jeffrey Epstein (who is a totally different person than the other Jeffrey Epstein) donated to a prior campaign of mine. NO FREAKIN RELATION YOU GENIUS!!!”

Records also showed that a self-employed physician named Jeffrey Epstein made two $250 donations to Mitt Romney during his presidential run in 2012, indicating that Romney did not receive any donations from the disgraced sex offender.

While the late convicted sex offender did make a series of significant political campaign donations over the years for as much as $20,000 at a time, they appear to be to Democrat candidates and campaign committees. Many of the bigger donations were made in the 1990s.

The House of Representatives passed the “Epstein Files Transparency Act” on Tuesday in a 427-1 vote. President Donald Trump stated in a Sunday Truth Social post that Republicans should vote to release the files because they have “nothing to hide.”

