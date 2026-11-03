Yep, Alaska ballot is indeed confusing Republican and independent voters

by WorldTribune Staff, November 3, 2026 — Real World News



Is the “Decoy Dan” gambit paying off for Democrats in Alaska?

It sure looks that way.

Alaska’s rank choice voting ballot is reportedly causing confusion among voters.

That is exactly what Democrats hoped would happen, according to a report last week by The New York Times, when they scoured the state looking for a second Dan Sullivan to put on the ballot along with incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan.

The ballot places Republican Gerald Heikes first, Democrat Mary Peltola second, “decoy” Dan Sullivan third, and then incumbent Dan Sullivan.

Heikes made the general election ballot despite coming in fifth in the primary. He does not appear to have actively campaigned and has not reported spending any money.

A political party for “Decoy Dan’ Sullivan is not listed on the ballot.

The ballot (below) itself invites problems, critics say.

RedState’s Nick Arama noted: “So if you look at Gerald Heikes as the Republican candidate first and you wanted to vote Republican, you might think he was the Republican nominee. If you just read till you see Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., you might confuse him with Daniel S. and not read all the way down.”

“Now, hopefully, with all the attention on the matter and the listing of Daniel S. Sullivan as ‘incumbent’ and Republican, that should help and make confusion less likely.”

An interview with one voter shows how the ballot can be confusing:

A look of utter PANIC overtakes a Republican voter in Anchorage, Alaska, as he realizes that he may have voted for the wrong Dan Sullivan. Democrats and their media allies insist there is no confusion among voters. That’s just not true. Watch this man’s facial expressions closely as it sets in that he may have cast his ballot for the spoiler candidate. ALASKA VOTER: “I don’t remember seeing the other Dan Sullivan.” “I totally forgot to look if there was two Dan Sullivans.” NEWSNATION: “The two were together on the ballot.” That’s when it starts to sink in. ALASKA VOTER: “Yeah….” NEWSNATION: “You didn’t notice that?” ALASKA VOTER: “I just…I might be just having a brain freeze. But I don’t remember the second Dan Sullivan.” How many others may have voted for the spoiler? — Overton (@overton_news) November 2, 2026

Arama noted: “That’s exactly what the plan was about; this is why they went to all the effort, hoping it would sow enough confusion to siphon off people and cost the ‘real’ Sullivan just enough votes. This shows at least some people are going to be confused.”

“In a close race, such confusion could make a difference. Then they also have ranked-choice voting, which adds another wrinkle and may take more time to figure out who the winner is as well.”

As for “Decoy Dan,” his whereabouts are apparently unknown on Election Day.

President Donald Trump posted to Truth Social:

“FAKE ALASKA CANDIDATE DANIAL J. SULLIVAN, JR., IS MISSING IN ACTION! HE HAS TOTALLY DISAPPEARED, GONE! NOBODY HAS BEEN ABLE TO FIND HIM. MAYBE HE HAS BEEN “KIDNAPPED” BY THE CORRUPT DUMOCRAT LAWYERS??? THEY ARE SCARED STIFF OF BEING PROSECUTED FOR ELECTION FRAUD!!! PRESIDENT DJT”

Trump wrote in a second post:

“The reason nobody can find the FAKE Dan Sullivan is that the Lawyers have “scooped” him up, and are hiding him as they teach him, step by step, what to say in order to avoid one of the Greatest Fraud Prosecutions in American History! The lawyers involved in this case are Criminals, and should be treated as such. The Highest Levels of the Dumocrat Party are involved in this Criminal Endeavor. Peltola should be forced to resign, and charged, along with FAKE Candidate Daniel J. Sullivan, Jr., who is now, MISSING IN ACTION! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Newsweek reported: “On the day of the midterm elections, the whereabouts of Daniel J. Sullivan are unclear.”

“Decoy Dan’s” official campaign website links out to social media profiles on Instagram and Facebook.

The Facebook profile has 760 followers, and the last post, a link to a local news article about Alaska’s Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, is dated to Sept. 30. The Instagram account has 125 followers and no posts.

A report by CBS News dates the reported sighting of Sullivan by a local resident to Monday, Oct. 26.

“It is unclear if there have been any further sightings of the former teacher,” Newsweek noted.

Excellent! https://t.co/GVJl4xK0o9 — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) November 3, 2026

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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