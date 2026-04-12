14 months into Trump 2.0, federal work force has shrunk to pre-1966 levels

by WorldTribune Staff, April 12, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



The Swamp has not been drained but at least the task has begun, according to government data on the number of bureaucrats being paid by U.S. taxpayers.

The federal workforce has been reduced by more than 350,000 employees since President Trump took office for his second term, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

There are fewer federal workers today than at any time since 1966.

The BLS recorded 2,683,000 federal employees in February, and since October 2024, federal employment is down by 355,000, or 11.8%.

The Department of Government Efficiency, which was previously headed up by Elon Musk for the first few months of 2025, began a process that has continued.

Since Trump took office, over 352,000 Federal employees have been fired, resigned, or retired and were not replaced. The Federal workforce is smaller today than at any point since 1966. pic.twitter.com/6YPGxCaCfQ — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) April 9, 2026

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