Bessent schools Democrat congressman on gas tax: The White House ‘asked’ for it to be eliminated

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 4, 2026

When Connecticut Democrat Rep. John Larson asked Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent if the Trump Administration would help ease the pain Americans are feeling at the pump by pushing for the elimination of the gas tax, Bessent, when he was able to get a word in edgewise, set the record straight.

The Trump Administration has already asked Congress to eliminate or at least suspend the gas tax, Bessent informed the seemingly clueless congressman during the June 4 hearing.

Crickets.

Larson shifted gears as quickly as one can for an inhabitant of the Swamp by pivoting toward “bipartisanship”:

“Well, it’s good to hear that we’re in favor of something that we can work on bipartisanly that will help relieve people who need it the most. Forgive me, but people in my district aren’t doing cartwheels over this economy.”

The Trump Administration asked Congress to temporarily suspend or eliminate the federal gas tax of 18.4 cents per gallon for gasoline and 24.4 cents per gallon for diesel to help Americans shoulder surging fuel prices

Since eliminating or suspending the gas tax requires an act of Congress, the Trump Administration’s proposal faces a difficult path as lawmakers from both parties have raised concerns about how the move could drain the Highway Trust Fund.

🚨 OMG. Secretary Bessent just BRUTALLY EMBARRASSED this RUDE Democrat congressman LARSON (D): Are you in favor of eliminating the gas tax?! BESSENT: We have moved to— LARSON: —Are you IN FAVOR of ELIMINATING the gas tax?! Answer! BESSENT: Well if I’m NOT INTERRUPTED I CAN!… pic.twitter.com/CEqEjxcOds — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 4, 2026

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