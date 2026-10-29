175 Democrats charge election interference with DOJ’s Ilhan Omar investigation; Others back away

by WorldTribune Staff, October 29, 2026 — Real World News



Led by leftist Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington, 175 House Democrats are demanding the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Department of Justice cease their investigations of Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilah Omar, aka Ilhan Nur Said Elmi.

Why?

The investigations are interfering with Omar’s re-election bid.

“Congresswoman Omar is seeking re-election in Minnesota’s 5th congressional district in just one week. News of the search warrant, whether properly predicated or not, could affect voters’ decisions, which is exactly why federal law enforcement should not engage in such conduct when voters are casting their ballots. This type of interference strips Minnesotans of their right to a free and fair election guaranteed to them under the Constitution,” the 175 members of the House Democratic Caucus wrote in a letter to DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin and Attorney General Todd Blanche.

“We stand with Congresswoman Omar and condemn the weaponization of law enforcement against her. You have already disgraced the offices you hold, and we demand you refrain from taking any further actions that could affect the outcome of the upcoming election.”

A few Democrats have reached the point where they no longer stand with Omar/Elmi. Nearly 40 Democrats did not sign the letter.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the former Speaker of the House, chose not to sign the letter even though current Democrat leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries did.

The New York Post noted: “The lack of unanimous support marks a potential shift for Omar, who has previously benefited from strong Democratic unity when Republicans sought to punish her.”

In 2023, every House Democrat opposed removing Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee over her past comments about Israel. Republicans, however, ultimately succeeded in removing her from the panel.

More recently, the House narrowly rejected a Republican effort to censure Omar over remarks she made following the assassination of Charlie Kirk. The resolution failed in a 214-213 vote in Sept. 2025.

Omar is under federal investigation over allegations she or her father lied about her birth year on immigration paperwork to obtain her citizenship when her family fled Somalia in the late 1990s. If she was 17 when her father obtained citizenship, as previously thought, she would have automatically qualified along with him. If she was 18 or older, which federal officials now suspect, she would have had to make her own application.

Meanwhile, The New York Times admitted this week that the Obama-era Department of Justice and Homeland Security “found some evidence” that in 2009, Omar married her brother to help him obtain a green card.

“The F.B.I. and Department of Homeland Security investigated the marriage in summer 2016, during the Obama Administration, and found some evidence that it was fraudulent, current and former officials said,” the Times reported.

“[T]hat case stalled chiefly because prosecutors concluded that the potential crime, a felony, fell outside a five-year statute of limitations,” adds the Times. “It is … unclear whether federal prosecutors could find a path to charging Ms. Omar that skirts the statute of limitations that applies to marriage-based immigration fraud, a crime that would not threaten her citizenship.”

Except… “[T]hey could cite the marriage in an indictment or civil action that describes a family immigration fraud conspiracy — a broader case that Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has said could lead to Ms. Omar’s deportation.”

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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