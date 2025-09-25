‘50501’: Is this leftist movement Antifa on steroids?

by WorldTribune Staff, September 25, 2025 Real World News



The “50501” movement, which stands for “50 protests, 50 states, 1 movement,” may seem benign at first glance with its public protests and vow to fight for “democracy.”

But online postings tell a much different story. This band of leftists may just be Antifa on steroids, some analysts say.

Revolver News noted in a Sept. 25 analysis: “In Reddit groups tied to 50501, members of the group are openly calling for armed retaliation, shootings, and even assassination. And these are not just isolated, fringe outbursts. The screenshots gathered for this report show a consistent pattern of violent talk and direct incitement.”

“This isn’t about cute little protests to save democracy. These are deadly threats, and Americans need to wake up to what this group is really about ASAP. …

“If readers wonder how so many on the far left become radicalized, look no further than Reddit and BlueSky, where the 50501 hate and bloodlust flourish. This violent, terror-embracing culture is a real threat to federal officers, judges, and ordinary citizens who refuse to bend the knee to the progressive gods.

“But as with all left-wing groups, there’s a public face and a face that hides in the shadows.

“In public, this group looks like polished social activism. They use hashtags about ‘democracy’ and stage protests in cities all over the nation, talking about things like civic duty.

“But in private, the mask slips, and the real driving force comes to light. There are calls for assassination, instructions on how to evade law enforcement, and posts that celebrate, promote, and encourage violence.”

Examples from the movement’s own feeds come from threads and accounts that identify with 50501.

50501 is a name you might not know right now, but should learn ASAP. https://t.co/j6g5IupGHv — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) September 24, 2025

This is the same group reportedly plotting to target President Donald Trump, the analysis said:

The 50501 CT group is planning on taking busses to target Trump in two days. Organized once again through Action Network. https://t.co/EngabojDAd https://t.co/aBA6iYmbxL pic.twitter.com/9gAfqQ4tGY — L (@SomeBitchIIKnow) September 24, 2025

Revolver News added: “The left does its most violent organizing through these ‘decentralized movements.’ They provide cover for everyone, because they claim to be leaderless. That’s how Antifa has operated, and why Joe Biden once claimed Antifa was not an organization… it was an idea. That leaderless structure lets dangerous and deadly online chatter spread unchecked on platforms like BlueSky and Reddit. It also hands political leaders, propaganda media, and Hollywood hacks a way to send dog whistles to nameless, faceless foot soldiers who feel they have nothing to lose.”

