A Christmas statement to the world about Communist China

Special to WorldTribune, December 25, 2025

Chairman John Moolenaar of the Select Committee on China issued the following statement on Christmas and religious liberty in China:

“This week, families across America will freely gather to celebrate the Good News of Jesus’s birth and openly worship the Lord. Sadly, the same cannot be said for Christmas in China, where courageous Christians including Jimmy Lai and Pastor Jin are imprisoned for praising God and spreading the Gospel.

House churches in China face relentless persecution and are forced to gather in secret, where they hope the police will not come and arrest them.

As our country prepares to celebrate 250 years of independence and religious freedom, the contrast in values between our nation and Communist China could not be clearer.

Our founding principles respect the unalienable rights given to us by our Creator and the human dignity of every person.

This sets us apart and we must win the competition between our two countries to preserve these values for future generations.”

