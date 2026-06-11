Trump State Department shuts down multiple ‘birth tourism’ networks

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 11, 2026

The U.S. State Department reported it has shut down multiple international “birth tourism” networks that allegedly helped foreign nationals obtain visitor visas for the primary purpose of giving birth in the United States so their children would automatically acquire U.S. citizenship.

A U.S. embassy in West Africa uncovered a network involving more than 100 foreign nationals who allegedly relied on fraudulent documents and visa intermediaries, often referred to as “fixers,” to secure visitor visas. Officials said the visas were revoked and local authorities were engaged to identify related operations.

In Europe, investigators identified more than 400 suspected birth tourism cases dating back to 2024. The State Department said at least six companies allegedly coached applicants on how to answer visa interview questions, arranged housing in the United States, and coordinated delivery plans designed to facilitate childbirth on American soil.

Officials said those operations were shut down, visas were revoked, and several individuals accused of organizing the schemes received permanent travel bans.

Separately, a U.S. embassy in North Africa revoked more than 100 visas issued to parents whom authorities said traveled to the United States primarily to give birth and secure citizenship benefits for their children.

“Under President Trump, the State Department is defending the integrity of U.S. citizenship by ending illegal birth tourism schemes,” the State Department said in a statement.

While the U.S. Constitution grants citizenship to nearly all individuals born on American soil under the Fourteenth Amendment, federal immigration law prohibits the use of visitor visas under false pretenses.

The State Department emphasized that obtaining a visa for the purpose of concealing birth-related travel constitutes fraud and may result in visa denial, revocation, or future inadmissibility to the United States.

“A U.S. visa is a privilege, not a right,” the State Department said. “The State Department is taking action around the world to stop this abuse, dismantle birth tourism networks, and hold accountable those who try to scam our system.”

2026 Contract With Our Readers

Like this: Like Loading...