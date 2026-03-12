After Hillary’s ‘reality Czech’ went viral, official follows up with advice for West

by WorldTribune Staff, March 12, 2026 Real World News



In an exchange at last month’s Munich Security Conference which went viral, Czech Deputy Prime Minister Petr Macinka famously triggered Hillary Clinton over foreign policy decisions that were “far from reality” that created the conditions for ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Clinton had raged during a panel discussion at the Munich conference that President Donald Trump has “betrayed the West” and is seeking “unaccountable power” by “modeling himself” after Vladimir Putin (This from the individual who played a key role in the Trump-Russia hoax from the 2016 presidential campaign.)

Macinka mocked the twice failed 2016 presidential candidate’s anger towards Trump: “First, I think you really don’t like him.”

Clinton interrupted: “That is absolutely true, but I really, not only do I not like him, I don’t like him because of what he’s doing to the United States and the world, and I think you should take a hard look at it if you think that there is something good that will come out of it.”

Macinka went on to assess Trump’s second-term approach as an appropriate response to the far-left attitudes that gripped American policies and culture in recent years.

“Well, what I think Trump is doing in America, I think that it is a reaction … for some policies that really went too far, too far from the regular people, too far from reality,” the Czech official said, before Clinton interrupted him again.

“Like what? Give us an example.”

Macinka cited “cancel culture,” “the woke revolution,” “the gender revolution” and “climate alarmism.”

Observers aid it was Macinka’s calm under pressure while Clinton raged which caused the conversation to go viral.

In an op-ed for the New York Post, Macinka wrote that Clinton should have heeded his “reality Czech.”

“As I sat on a panel with Hillary Clinton, it became clear that we weren’t just debating different policies. We were speaking from two different realities,” Macinka wrote. “Mrs. Clinton seemed uncomfortable with the truth. And she should have been. My exchange with her went viral not because it was a provocation, but because it delivered what some commentators have joked is a long-overdue ‘reality Czech’ to a political class that’s lost its way.”

Macinka pointed to Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s address in Munich as “a tour de force. I would sign every word of it, especially his call for an alliance rooted in shared heritage rather than hollow globalism.”

Touching on Clinton’s griping about Trump in Munich, Macinka noted: “Donald Trump did not ‘break’ the West. He reacted to the deep and painful rot caused by the growing alienation between political elites and ordinary citizens. When millions vote for a disruption of the system, it is not a ‘failure of the voters.’ It is a historic failure of the establishment — and democracy expressing itself in its purest form.”

The Czech official also addressed woke ideology:

“When diplomacy revolves around gender theory, climate alarmism and identity politics instead of hard security and national interest, we lose,” he wrote.

“Our adversaries in Moscow and Beijing don’t care about diversity quotas; they care about our weakness. In recent years, green ideology has ceased to be a policy debate and has begun to resemble a secular religion.

“Once this neo-Marxist current was on the fringes. In Europe, however, we elevated it to the mainstream, embedding it deeply within EU structures. When I was appointed, I said on that day the so-called ‘climate crisis’ had ended in the Czech Republic. You can imagine how popular that made me among our domestic liberals.

“When I told Mrs. Clinton there are two genders, I was not attacking anyone. I was stating a biological reality. We refuse to let political ideology rewrite nature itself.

“A society that cannot agree on the most basic truths about human existence is a society that cannot endure. My philosophy is simple: live and let live. But do not force me to deny reality.”

Macinka concluded:

“We cannot project strength abroad if we are decaying within. It is impossible to confront external adversaries while our own leaders apologize for our history instead of defending our future.

“Unity will not come from moralizing lectures by the globalist establishment. It will come only if we return to the foundations that made Western civilization strong: family, faith and national responsibility.

“We are not at all rejecting the West. We are determined to save it.”

2026 Contract With Our Readers

Like this: Like Loading...