DNI Gabbard: Fauci, Team Biden lied about funding of 120 foreign biolabs

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 12, 2026

Anthony Fauci and “entities within the Biden Administration’s national security team lied” about “the existence of U.S.-funded and supported biolabs, and threatened those who attempted to expose the truth,” Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said on Friday.

Gabbard’s Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) revealed what it said is new evidence of longstanding United States government funding of more than 120 biolabs in over 30 countries.

“Until now, evidence regarding the full existence and funding of these laboratories had been knowingly withheld from the American people. The information surrounding the existence, history, locations and funding of these U.S. funded biolabs has been intentionally covered up by powerful people falsely, claiming that they do not exist and accusing anyone who says otherwise to be foreign assets and traitors to America,” ODNI said in a press release.

Gain of function research was carried out in some of the U.S.-funded labs with “very little visibility or oversight,” ODNI said.

“President Trump understands the serious threat dangerous Gain-of-Function research poses to the American people, which is why he took decisive action on May 25, 2025, signing EO 14292 to end federal funding of Gain-of-Function research around the world,” the press release noted.

The U.S.-funded biolabs include labs in Ukraine, which Gabbard’s office said “may be at risk of compromise due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. For example, the Intelligence Community previously warned that a US-funded biolab in Ukraine likely housed dangerous pathogens and remained vulnerable to longstanding threats of Russian attack, seizure, or damage.”

Gabbard, who is stepping down as intelligence chief on June 30, said ODNI “will continue to work closely with partners across the government to identify where these labs are, what pathogens they contain to end dangerous Gain-of-Function research that threatens the health and wellbeing of the American people and people around the world.”

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