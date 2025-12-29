AG Bondi asks prosecutors to investigate Obama-Biden lawfare

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 29, 2025

Attorney General Pam Bondi has asked prosecutors to investigate the lawfare campaign launched by the Obama and Biden regimes against their political enemies.

Bondi described the investigation as an ongoing election-meddling conspiracy that protected Democrats from criminal investigation and infringed the civil rights of Republicans like President Donald Trump and his supporters, Just the News reported on Sunday.

Bondi said the criminal investigation should be treated as an ongoing conspiracy in order for defendants to be charged with alleged crimes outside the statute of limitations, much like cases brought against the mafia and drug cartels.

“At my direction, our U.S. Attorneys and federal agents are actively investigating instances of government weaponization nationwide,” Bondi said. “This is a ten-year stain on the country committed by high-ranking officials against the American people.”

“Under President Trump, we are fixing the damage and delivering justice,” she added.

Bondi said that evidence “illustrates that the FBI shielded political figures like Hunter Biden and Hillary Clinton while pursuing conservatives for their beliefs, using legal process and operations that were excessive, instead of protecting Americans from public safety threats posed by an open border and violent crime. They went so far as to serve search warrants that their own Department and law enforcement officials believed were excessive.”

The attorney general was referencing recently released evidence showing that FBI agents did not believe the Biden Justice Department had enough evidence to establish probable cause for the search warrants and the August 8, 2022, raid on Trump’s Florida home at Mar-a-Lago.

Bondi also blasted ex-CIA Director John Brennan, who got recent subpoenas from a grand jury investigating his testimony, for trying to get the chief federal judge in Miami to intervene in her investigation.

“Public reports of a recent letter sent to Cecilia M. Altonaga, the Chief Judge of the Federal District of Florida, by John Brennan’s defense attorneys, seeking judicial intervention in any legitimate grand jury investigation by the executive branch, shows these bad actors are clearly concerned about their liability and want to preserve a two-tiered justice system: one for them and one for everyone else. No more,” Bondi said

