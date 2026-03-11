‘Melania’ documentary debuts as No. 1 film on Amazon Prime

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 11, 2026

The documentary “Melania”, which follows the first lady in the 20 days leading up to husband President Donald Trump’s second inauguration, debuted as the number one movie in the United States on Amazon Prime.

The documentary, directed by “Rush Hour” director Brett Ratner, was the streaming service’s top entertainment on Wednesday, beating out the hit series “Young Sherlock”.

After moving from theaters, where the film had the biggest box office opening for a documentary in over a decade, “Melania” moved to Amazon Prime as of March 9 with a docu-series to follow.

When the film was released in January, Valerie Richardson noted in an analysis for The Washington Times that Melania “may never receive the kid-glove legacy media treatment afforded to other first ladies, which may be why she has leapfrogged the press and communicated directly with the public through her own projects.”

To no one’s surprise outside of the elitist leftist Hollywood bubble, the film saw a massive divide between audiences and critics, setting a record for the largest gap on Rotten Tomatoes with a 99% audience score and an 8% score from Trump-hating lefty film critics.

The first lady’s 2024 memoir, “Melania,” was a best-seller.

Lefties also slammed the $75 million price tag Amazon paid for the documentary.

Breitbart’s John Nolte noted: “All this pearl-clutching over Amazon spending $75 million on Melania is total horseshit. Melania delivers the world’s two biggest superstars — Donald and Melania Trump — to Amazon Prime for $75 million. You’re going to tell me that’s a bad deal when streaming services regularly drop hundreds of millions of dollars on shitty movies starring Matt Damon and Eddie Murphy, and on streaming series no one watches?

“Our lying, garbage media pulled out all the stops and once again whored out their credibility, hoping that a ‘failure narrative’ would become self-fulfilling.

“Well, ha ha. Once again, the Trumps have made complete fools of the Worst People In The World. Maybe another tattoo or piercing will help them cope.”

