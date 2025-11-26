Agents: Video by six Democrats ‘straight out of CIA playbook’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 26, 2025 Real World News



The video by six Democrat members of Congress which urges U.S. military members and intelligence agents to defy the orders of President Donald Trump is “straight out of the CIA playbook,” two CIA agents told Fox News.

The video is part of an operation to implant widespread distrust, the agents say:

“It’s a destabilization operation where you get people to mistrust each other.”

“They’re trying to condition the country to prepare for something bad that’s about to happen at the hands of Donald Trump.”

“You establish authority. ‘I’m CIA, I’m military, trust us…’ then say the threat is Donald Trump. Then the solution — resist.”

One of the six Democrats, Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, is a former CIA analyst.

The other Democrats in the video are Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, and Reps. Jason Crow of Colorado, Chris Deluzio of Pennsylvania, Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire, and Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania.

On Monday, WorldTribune.com reported that the Pentagon said it is conducting a review of misconduct allegations against Kelly, a former U.S. Navy captain, to determine whether he should be recalled to active duty to face court-martial proceedings over his involvement in the video.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth asked the secretary of the Navy to complete a review of Kelly’s conduct by Dec. 10.

Former U.S. Army Captain Doug Truax, founder of Restoration of America, told Fox News Digital the video risks undermining the military’s chain of command and increasing political tensions across the country.

“This is one of the most unpatriotic things I’ve seen in my lifetime,” Truax told Fox News Digital.

“You’ve got the situation where you have elected officials that are basically telling our people in uniform that if you don’t think that this is a good idea, you don’t have to do it, which, you know, they’re never required to obey illegal orders. Everybody knows that. They’re blurring lines here,” Truax said.

He added that this kind of message causes “an incredible amount of apprehension” for those on the ground who may second guess orders that are lawful. Truax also underscored the importance of the chain of command within the military, saying that without it there would be “a lot of chaos.”

I just want to point out that the thousands of service members who refused the “illegal order” from Joe Biden that forced them to get the covid vaccine were fired without their benefits and Democrats were perfectly okay with it. — Jennifer-Ruth Green (@JenRuthGreen) November 21, 2025

