Airlines cancel flights to Venezuela after warning from U.S. Federal Aviation Administration

by WorldTribune Staff, November 23, 2025 Real World News



Six airlines on Saturday cancelled all flights to Venezuela after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration warned major airlines of dangers from “heightened military activity” amid a major buildup of American forces in the region, as well as a “potentially hazardous situation” when flying over Venezuela and urged them to exercise caution.

Spain’s Iberia, Portugal’s TAP, Chile’s LATAM, Colombia’s Avianca, Brazil’s GOL, and Trinidad and Tobago’s Caribbean have suspended their flights to the country, said Marisela de Loaiza, president of the Venezuelan Airlines Association (ALAV). Panama’s Copa Airlines, Spain’s Air Europa and PlusUltra, Turkish Airlines, and Venezuela’s LASER are continuing to operate flights for now.

The U.S. Navy’s largest aircraft carrier, the Gerald R. Ford, arrived in the Caribbean on Nov. 16 with its strike group, joining at least seven other warships, a nuclear submarine and F-35 aircraft.

The Trump Administration said it plans on Monday to designate the Cartel de los Soles a foreign terrorist organization for its alleged role in importing illegal drugs into the United States. The administration has accused Maduro of leading Cartel de los Soles.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said last week that the terrorist designation “brings a whole bunch of new options to the United States.”

Trump has said the upcoming designation would allow the United States to strike Maduro’s assets and infrastructure in Venezuela, but he also has indicated a willingness to potentially pursue talks in hopes of a diplomatic solution.

Amid the U.S. military buildup in the Caribbean, which has been underway for months, President Donald Trump has reportedly authorized covert CIA operations in Venezuela.

Covert operations would likely be the first part of the new action against the regime of dictator Nicolas Maduro.

Reuters cited two U.S. officials as saying the options under consideration include attempting to overthrow Maduro.

Washington in August doubled its reward for information leading to Maduro’s arrest to $50 million.

“President Trump is prepared to use every element of American power to stop drugs from flooding into our country and to bring those responsible to justice,” said the officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

U.S. forces in the region so far have focused on counter-narcotics operations, even though the assembled firepower far outweighs anything needed for them. U.S. troops since September have carried out at least 21 strikes on alleged drug boats, killing at least 83 people, mostly in the Caribbean, although vessels in the Pacific Ocean also have been targeted.

Support Free Press Foundation