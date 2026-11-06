‘All politics is local’: Democrats took control in state houses nationwide

by WorldTribune Staff, November 6, 2026 — Real World News



Democrats on Tuesday won control of state governments in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, and Nevada, and won chambers in Texas, Georgia, and North Carolina.

In Arizona, Democrats are on track to sweep the races for governor, secretary of state, attorney general and are in position to take control of both chambers of the state legislature for the first time in 60 years.

If the early results hold up, it will be a historic shift. Arizona Democrats last held majorities in the Senate in 1992 and the House in 1966.

While Republican Gov. Kelly Ayotte won reelection in New Hampshire, Democrats are projected to break the GOP’s trifecta by taking control of the state House and Senate.

In Georgia, Democrats won the races for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and other statewide offices. Republicans are projected to retain control of the state Senate, but control of the state House looks less certain as of publication. Democrats needed to flip control of 10 seats to control 91 seats in the 180-member chamber, and party leaders expressed confidence they will narrowly exceed that margin when all the votes are counted.

In Iowa, Democrat Rob Sand defeated Republican Zach Lahn to win the governor’s race, with Democrat Nate Willems also positioned to topple Republican Attorney General Brenna Bird. Republicans are expected to retain control of the state legislature.

In Kansas, Democrat Cindy Holscher is currently leading Republican Ty Masterson by less than 1 point in the governor’s race, and Democrat Chris Mann leads Republican Kris Kobach in the attorney general race by 1 point, each with more than 95 percent of ballots tabulated as of publication. Much like Iowa, Republicans are projected to hold their majorities in the legislature.

In Ohio, Democrat Amy Acton defeated Republican Vivek Ramaswamy in the governor’s race. Meanwhile, Democrat John Kulewicz is leading Republican Keith Faber by less than 1 point in the attorney general contest, with more than 95 percent of votes tabulated as of publication. Republicans are expected to retain control of the state legislature.

In Texas, Democrats won the races for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and other statewide offices. They also swept the four races for the Texas Supreme Court, taking the body’s conservative majority from 9-0 to 5-4. Control of the Texas Legislature will be split, with Democrats controlling the House and Republicans controlling the Senate.

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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