America Last: Cash-happy CCP-backed ‘Singham Network’ tied to widespread protests

by WorldTribune Staff, February 12, 2026 Real World News



In a report to Congress on Tuesday, the U.S. State Department linked leftist nonprofits Code Pink and the People’s Forum to Chinese Communist Party (CCP) influence operations.

The report on “Countering Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference” alleges that China “spreads propaganda through influence campaigns run by nonprofit organizations like Code Pink, the People’s Forum and groups linked with the notorious Singham network.”

The “Singham network” of nonprofits is funded by tech mogul Neville Roy Singham. His wife is a co-founder of Code Pink, and Singham, an American living in China, reportedly “works closely with the Chinese government media machine and is financing its propaganda worldwide,” The New York Times reported in 2023.

“Chinese diplomats, state media, and pro-China influencers use social media, content-sharing agreements, and local partnerships to publish pro-CCP propaganda,” the report said. “China invests in [public diplomacy], exchanges, reporting tours, and educational and cultural initiatives to boost its image.” The department said that China, Iran, and Russia “aggressively use state media, proxies, and digital platforms to spread propaganda and falsehoods, undermine U.S. credibility and policies, and expand their influence.”

Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy Sarah Rogers told the New York Post in a report published on Tuesday: “Partisan hacks spent years peddling the phony Russia collusion hoax while turning a blind eye to the sprawling web of far-left activist organizations who push the agendas of the Chinese Communist Party.”

Rogers added: “Organizations like Code Pink and the People’s Forum denigrate the United States, whitewash the violence of Marxist regimes, and run cover for China while enjoying an influx of cash from a donor network with connections to the Chinese Communist Party. The State Department will pursue complete transparency for the donor and NGO networks that lobby for our adversaries and seek to weaken the resolve of the United States.”

Code Pink and the People’s Forum lavish praise on the CCP while sopping up its cash.

Code Pink runs a working group called “China Is Not Our Enemy,” which encourages Americans to travel to China.

The State Department noted one trip where the American leftists “studied revolutionary history in Ruijin” and toured “villages transformed by poverty alleviation programs.”

A participant later said the trip convinced him to “defend [China] from our government’s aggression.”

The nonprofit has also hosted webinars praising the Chinese communist revolution, including one where an activist described it as a “path forward to liberation.”

New York-based People’s Forum also praises the Chinese Communist Revolution and studies it as a model for leftist activists in the U.S.

The group once hosted a three-part lesson on revolutionary processes and has organized pro-Maduro protests. Founder Manolo de Los Santos reportedly met with the Venezuelan dictator in 2021.

