American wild card: Trump issues warnings to Iran on eve of China state visit

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, May 11, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



The wild card in the upcoming U.S. state visit to Beijing is President Donald Trump himself and his unknown and unpredictable plan for conducting foreign policy on multiple fronts.

As he prepares to meet with Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping this week, President Donald Trump warned Iran that the ceasefire is “on massive life support” after whoever is in charge in Iran approved a response to the U.S. peace offering that Trump called “unacceptable” and “a piece of garbage.”

Next steps, which directly impact China’s energy and security interests, may not be clear until he is breaking bread with Xi, hopefully with a food tester close at hand.

Related: China sets stage for Trump’s state visit amid all-out geostrategic conflict, May 10, 2026

The president pointed to internal divisions in Iranian leadership, explaining that there are “moderates” who are “dying” to make a deal, but also “lunatics” who want to fight to the finish. The moderates appear to be “a little afraid” of the lunatics, Trump added.

Xi plans to discuss “world peace” with Trump when the U.S. President arrives for the summit in Beijing this week.

China’s Embassy in the U.S. gave a preview of the meeting in a post on social media Monday.

“President Xi will exchange views with President Trump on major issues concerning bilateral relations and world peace and development,” the Embassy wrote.

“China and the U.S. need to expand cooperation and manage differences in the spirit of equality, respect and mutual benefit, and provide for more stability and certainty in a transforming and volatile world,” the statement continued.

Trump said he knew instantly that the response from the Iranian regime was a waste of his time so he did not even read the response in full.

Reports suggest the Iranians requested reparations, formalized control over the Strait of Hormuz, where they have choked off much of the world’s supply of energy and ferilizer, and the lifting of sanctions on their regime.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called “Representatives.” I don’t like it — TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP Iran has been playing games with the United States, and the rest of the World, for 47 years (DELAY, DELAY, DELAY!), and then finally hit “pay dirt” when Barack Hussein Obama became President. He was not only good to them, he was great, actually going to their side, jettisoning Israel, and all other Allies, and giving Iran a major and very powerful new lease on life. Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and 1.7 Billion Dollars in green cash, flown into Tehran, was handed to them on a silver platter. Every Bank in D.C., Virginia, and Maryland was emptied out — It was so much money that when it arrived, the Iranian Thugs had no idea what to do with it. They had never seen money like this, and never will again. It was taken off the plane in suitcases and satchels, and the Iranians couldn’t believe their luck. They finally found the greatest SUCKER of them all, in the form of a weak and stupid American President. He was a disaster as our “Leader,” but not as bad as Sleepy Joe Biden! For 47 years the Iranians have been “tapping” us along, keeping us waiting, killing our people with their roadside bombs, destroying protests, and recently wiping out 42,000 innocent, unarmed protestors, and laughing at our now GREAT AGAIN Country. They will be laughing no longer! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Trump has maintained that any peace deal with Iran must include provisions limiting Tehran’s nuclear program and removing enriched uranium.

Iran responded by saying its enriched uranium is buried so deep under rubble from bombing that it can’t be retrieved.

Meanwhile, over 100 U.S. lawmakers from both parties are urging Trump in his meeting with Xi to advocate for the release of Hong Kong media tycoon and Chinese Communist Party (CCP) critic Jimmy Lai.

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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