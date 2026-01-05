Amid fraud scandal, Minnesota Gov. Walz won’t seek re-election

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 5, 2026

Hounded by the Somali fraud scandal that grows worse by the day, Minnesota Democrat Gov. Tim Walz announced he will not seek re-election.

Walz released the following statement on Monday:

“In September, I announced that I would run for a historic third term as Minnesota’s Governor. And I have every confidence that, if I gave it my all, I would succeed in that effort.

“But as I reflected on this moment with my family and my team over the holidays, I came to the conclusion that I can’t give a political campaign my all. Every minute I spend defending my own political interests would be a minute I can’t spend defending the people of Minnesota against the criminals who prey on our generosity and the cynics who prey on our differences.

“So I’ve decided to step out of the race and let others worry about the election while I focus on the work.”

According to court records and independent media reports, Somali fraudsters have bilked American taxpayers out of tens of billions of dollars through various scams that include food programs, healthcare centers, daycare centers, and those now infamous “learing” centers.

Questions have been raised about how such rampant fraud could’ve been allowed to march on without Minnesota Democrats being aware of it.

“For his part, Walz is not only tainted by the scandal, but his response to it has been laughably incompetent,” Breitbart’s John Nolte noted. “One way for a politician, especially a Democrat, to survive a scandal is to manage it well. Voters are willing to forgive a well-managed scandal. What they can’t forgive is a bumbler, and Walz is a bumbler.

“This is a Shakespearean fall from grace for the man who, a little over a year ago, was riding high as the Democrat Party’s nominee for the vice presidency.”

Democrat Sen. Amy Klobuchar is reportedly considering entering the Minnesota gubernatorial race.

Several Republicans are already running. They include MyPillow founder Mike Lindell; Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth; Dr. Scott Jensen, a former state senator who was the party’s 2022 candidate; state Rep. Kristin Robbins; defense lawyer and former federal prosecutor Chris Madel; former executive Kendall Qualls; and former Minnesota GOP Chair David Hann.

