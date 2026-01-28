Amid white hot Minnesota Info War, Trump’s focus is Midterms and ‘polling scam’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 27, 2026 Real World News



Pick any channel for the “news,” and one finds that in Minneapolis, the agitprop is off the charts. [According to the infallible Wikipedia, agitprop is a term from the Soviet era that “came to describe any kind of highly politicized art.”]

Thus, on Jan. 27, 2026, anti-ICE operatives in New York were getting traction online by insisting that the policy of mass deportations backed by voters who elected Donald Trump president amount to “ethnic cleansing.”

A chorus of leftists, RINOS, and even some on the right were calling on President Donald Trump to reconsider his immigration enforcement strategy amid the ongoing drama in Minnesota.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Washington Examiner agreed that Trump is losing the Info War.

Mike Pence gave a quote to Forbes, calling Saturday’s shooting in Minneapolis “deeply troubling.”

Meanwhile, Retired Gen. Michael Flynn was demanding that Trump “address the nation, invoke the Insurrection Act, enforce the rule of law and restore safety and stability.”

Despite all the sound and fury, Trump’s White House stayed on message and focused on multiple other priorities including this year’s midterm elections.

At a briefing with reporters on Monday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt outlined Trump’s plan, which directs Minnesota officials to turn over criminal illegal immigrants to federal custody and urges state and local police to assist federal agents in arresting and detaining those wanted for crimes.

Leavitt said the president discussed the strategy in a phone call with Minnesota Democrat Gov. Tim Walz, urging the governor, Minneapolis Democrat Mayor Jacob Frey, and other Democrat leaders to hand over incarcerated criminal illegal aliens to federal authorities for immediate deportation. She added that Trump expects local law enforcement to transfer illegal immigrants arrested by local police to federal custody and to help in detaining individuals wanted for violent crimes.

“ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] and local law enforcement can peacefully work together, as they are effectively doing in so many other states and jurisdictions to remove violent criminals from American neighborhoods,” the press secretary said in a post on X.

Trump, meanwhile, in a Truth Social post Monday slammed “fake polls” showing his approval rating dropping and said the new organizations conducting the polls should be “investigated for election fraud.”

Trump wrote:

Fake and Fraudulent Polling should be, virtually, a criminal offense. As an example, all of the Anti Trump Media that covered me during the 2020 Election showed Polls that were knowingly wrong. They knew what they were doing, trying to influence the Election, but I won in a Landslide, including winning the Popular Vote, all 7 of the 7 Swing States, the Electoral College was a route, and 2,750 Counties to 525. You can’t do much better than that, and yet if people examined The Failing New York Times, ABC Fake News, NBC Fake News, CBS Fake News, Low Ratings CNN, or the now defunct MSDNC, Polls were all fraudulent, and bore nothing even close to the final results. Something has to be done about Fraudulent Polling. Even the Polls of FoxNews and The Wall Street Journal have been, over the years, terrible! There are great Pollsters that called the Election right, but the Media does not want to use them in any way, shape, or form. Isn’t it sad what has happened to American Journalism, but I am going to do everything possible to keep this Polling SCAM from moving forward!

Conservative commentator Scott McKay noted: “I’d like to see some pollster survey the American public on whether we approve of left-wing organizations ‘training’ people to interfere with ICE arresting illegal aliens for deportation. Something tells me those will be pretty lopsided numbers. And yet the question is never flipped over on the people actually causing the mayhem in Minnesota, is it?”

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec posted: “There’s only 1 state (MN) where Alexi Pretti is trending higher than the Superbowl, and interest is already collapsing.”

Trump told the Wall Street Journal his administration is “reviewing everything” regarding the shooting of Pretti. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Sunday on Fox News “every video will be analyzed, everything will be looked at” as part of the investigation into Pretti’s death. Body-worn camera footage worn by agents involved in the shooting is also under review, an unnamed DHS spokesperson told NBC on Monday.

Trump’s first term vice president, Mike Pence, called the shooting “tragic” and “deeply troubling” in a statement Monday and said a “full and transparent investigation of this officer involved shooting must take place immediately.”

On the immigration front, Abbott has called on Trump administration to reconsider his approach following the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti during a confrontation with Border Patrol agents over the weekend in Minneapolis.

During an appearance on The Mark Davis Show, Abbott was asked what advice he would give Trump to help restore public support for ICE:

“In general, we need to have respect for law enforcement officers in the country. ICE, they are law enforcement officers. So they, being the White House, need to recalibrate on what needs to be done to make sure that respect is going to be re-instilled. That’s not an easy task, especially under the current circumstances. But I know that they’re working on a game plan to make sure that they’re going to recalibrate, maybe work from a different direction, to ensure that they get back to what they wanted to do to begin with, which is to remove people from the country who are here illegally, who were allowed in by Joe Biden—and especially those who posed the most danger.”

The National Pulse noted that, in recent years, “Abbott has been criticized for his questionable positions, including condemning right-leaning online platforms as extremist while engaging in diplomatic or economic cooperation involving officials linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).”

In an op-ed titled “How Trump lost the info war in Minneapolis, Washington Examiner columnist Rob Crilly cites poll which indicate that those in favor of Trump’s immigration enforcement strategy have become “war of ICE officers and their tactics.”

Crilly quoted a senior Trump Administration official as saying: “The government is on the losing end of the info war, and that’s never a good place to be.”

Kentucky Republican Rep. James Comer, a staunch ally to Trump told Fox News on Sunday, “if the mayor and the governor are going to put our ICE officials in harm’s way, and there’s a chance of losing more innocent lives or whatever, then maybe go to another city and let the people of Minneapolis decide, ‘Do we want to continue to have all of these illegals?’ ”

Retired Gen. Michael Flynn posted to social media:

Actions have consequences, and history shows they are never accidental. What we are witnessing follows the well-documented playbook of a color revolution to include engineered division, psychological and information warfare, lawfare used as a weapon, and coordinated pressure campaigns designed to exhaust the public and fracture institutions from within. This is deliberate, organized, and strategic. The solution is lawful, decisive leadership. The Constitution provides clear authority to restore order when coordinated efforts overwhelm state and local governments. POTUS has a duty to protect the nation and its citizens. It is time to demand that the President address the nation, invoke the Insurrection Act, enforce the rule of law and restore safety and stability. Things will get worse before they get better.

Anti-enforcement operatives declare push to frame deportation as "Ethnic Cleansing"

