Analysis: Curtain falls on the Stacey Abrams political show

by WorldTribune Staff, October 20, 2025 Real World News



Has Stacey Abrams joined Beto O’Rourke on the trash heap of failed candidates the Democrat Party pushed as the future of the party?

In an announcement on Tuesday, Abrams thanked those, including Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, who had encouraged her to run against Trump ally David Perdue for a U.S. Senate seat, but said she would not enter the race.

“The fights to be waged require a deep commitment to the job,” Abrams said in a video message. “And I do not see the U.S. Senate as the best role for me in this battle for our nation’s future.”

Revolver News noted: “She was going to be the ‘next Obama,’ the savior of the South, the woman who would flip Georgia and maybe even the entire country. But just like every other hand-picked ‘rising star’ the Left has shoved in our faces, her light fizzled out the second she had to actually deliver something.”

Like O’Rourke, Abrams’ near victory in a red state in 2018 earned her the party’s national spotlight. She was even reportedly in the mix for vice president on Joe Biden’s 2020 ticket.

Abrams’s New Georgia Project, once one of the most influential political groups in the South, has announced it is shutting down.

Revolver News noted: “But much like Beto, her real talent wasn’t winning elections; it was losing them, loudly and repeatedly, while blaming everyone but herself.

“The Left loved her ‘representation’ narrative, but at the end of the day, representation doesn’t pay the bills or win races. And now, with her once-mighty New Georgia Project shutting down, the curtain has officially fallen on the Stacey Abrams political show.”

The New Georgia Project’s board of directors said in a statement Thursday that the organization and an affiliated action fund are both dissolving but encouraged others to continue supporting “values of justice, integrity and equity” that guided their work.

“As we close this chapter, we recognize that the work of building a just and truthful world remains urgent,” the statement read. “This moment calls for strong and courageous leaders to step forward, guided by principle and purpose.”

So, what went wrong for Stacey Abrams?

“The same thing that always goes wrong when the Left tries to build a movement around personality instead of performance,” Revolver News wrote. “The New Georgia Project wasn’t a grassroots miracle. It was a money laundering scam and a PR stunt dressed up as a voter registration drive, funneling millions into ‘progressive change’ while quietly breaking campaign finance laws to help Stacey’s losing streak waddle along.”

With her political machine dead, her “movement” bankrupt, and her credibility in ashes, Abrams has “now joined the long list of discarded DEI Democrat darlings from Beto to Kamala to whoever’s next in line for the spotlight,” Revolver News added. “The Left will just move on to the next prop, pretending these flops never existed.”

Support Free Press Foundation