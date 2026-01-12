Analysis: Fake claims led to fake narratives about Minneapolis shooting

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 12, 2026 Real World News



Legacy media and their Democrat overlords rushed to paint Renee Nicole Good as a mother of three and talented poet who became a victim of spontaneous violence.

Good was painted by mainstream press as a “woman [who] drops her kid off at school, not involved in protest activity or anything, [but] seems to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

As details of Good’s shooting by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent emerged, the fake narratives became glaringly obvious, but, as they do, Democrats and their media stuck to their stories.

In a Jan. 12 analysis, Elle Purnell, the assignment editor at The Federalist, pointed to seven fake claims about the Good shooting:

1. Good was merely “driving past” ICE agents: The narrative insists Good’s vehicle wasn’t pointed at ICE agents at all but was directed away from them.

The Washington Post ran a headline at the top of its online front page Thursday morning that claimed the agent “was not in the vehicle’s path” when he fired his handgun. After criticism, the Post changed the headline to say the agent “fired at driver as vehicle veered past him,” without a correction notice. (The same article frames Good’s acceleration toward the agent as navigating “in the correct direction of traffic on the one-way street.”)

Purnell noted: “It’s obvious from video footage that from the officer’s visual perspective, her car was aimed directly at him. Multiple videos appear to show her vehicle actually hitting him — which would make the Post’s claim that he was “not in the vehicle’s path” something of an impossibility.

2. The ICE agent was “knocked backward but not hit”: PBS described the incident by saying the ICE agent “appears to be knocked backward but not hit.” A local ABC affiliate said there were “several feet of separation between the SUV and the ICE agent” and “No ICE agents appeared to be hit.”

Purnell noted: “Multiple videos of the event — including one filmed by the agent himself — appear to show the vehicle come into contact with the officer.”

3. Good’s car was in reverse: Multiple legacy media outlets used deceptive phrasing to imply that Good was backing away from the ICE agents rather than accelerating toward them when she was shot. The Washington Post falsely stated that the agent was “shooting … as the driver reverses and pulls away.”

The Economist pulled a similar stunt, claiming Good “reversed, and tried to drive away” when she was shot.

Purnell noted: “Video footage clearly shows she was rapidly accelerating toward agents when she was killed.”

4. Good just happened to be at the scene after dropping her kid off at school: People Magazine claimed Good “Had Just Dropped 6-Year-Old Off at School When She Encountered ICE,” as if she had accidentally ended up in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Even The New York Times debunked this narrative, reporting on Thursday that Good was part of an activist group dubbed “ICE Watch,” which the Post described as “dedicated to disrupting ICE raids” in Minneapolis. A mother from the school where Good’s child attends told the Post that Good “was trained against these ICE agents — what to do, what not to do, it’s a very thorough training.”

5. Good simply “panicked”: Some in legacy media went into mind-reader mode, claiming that Good lurched her vehicle forward in a state of innocent panic. “She will not get the chance to tell her story. Whatever it was: I was trying to turn the car, I was panicked. I’m not a professional. If somebody outside my vehicle had a gun, I would be freaking out,” panelist Noel King said Friday on CNN This Morning.

Purnell noted: “Video from the agent’s phone calls that narrative into doubt. It shows Good talking indignantly to the agent as he walks around her car, and then appears to show her looking directly at the agent before hitting the gas, contradicting the narrative that she didn’t know what she was doing.”

6. The agent shot through the driver side window: Major media relied on Initial eyewitness reports which claimed Good had been shot three times through the driver’s side window, which undermined the claim that the agent was in front of her car. Even after photos were released showing a bullet — presumably the first one — struck the front windshield, The Washington Post still claimed the agent was “shooting toward the driver’s-side window.”

7. Good was “unarmed”: Vehicles have been used as weapons countless times, including in deadly terror attacks and in more than 100 attacks on ICE agents this year. But that didn’t stop the San Francisco Chronicle from describing Good as an “unarmed Minnesota motorist.”

The Daily Mail reported that federal agents swarmed the home of the ICE officer who fatally shot Good, removing belongings as the house sits empty and the agent’s family reportedly went into hiding.

The Trump Administration defended the agent, with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem calling Good’s actions “domestic terrorism.” Vice President JD Vance said the agent “deserves a debt of gratitude.”

