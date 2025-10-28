Analysis: Never any evidence climate change is ‘existential threat’ to civilization

by WorldTribune Staff, October 28, 2025 Real World News



Joe Biden’s handlers once sent him out to insist that climate change is “an existential threat to all of us.”

Some “scientists” and environmental alarmists contend that “one billion” to “billions” will die from food shortages and other impacts from climate change.

Those claims “are all nonsense,” according to a new analysis.

“Climate change is real, but there was never any scientific evidence that it posed a threat to civilization and humankind,” Michael Shellenberger wrote in the Oct. 26 analysis.

“Scientists, journalists, and activists have so wildly overstated the claims of climate change that they must at this point be considered lies, given their discrepancy with known scientific facts and highly visible realities,” Shellenberger wrote.

“Sea levels have been rising since the mid-19th Century, and there is no scientific evidence that their rise has accelerated since emissions grew significantly after World War II, and the scientists who claim otherwise are manipulating their models to show acceleration when they can just as scientifically show deceleration. Given how clear the data are on climate change’s alleged impacts, the claims to the contrary by scientists, journalists, and activists cannot be attributed to ignorance.”

Even Bill Gates, in an op-ed published on Monday, says that the “doomsday view” of climate change “is wrong.”

As Shellenberger noted:

“The area of Earth on fire has declined for decades, and what determines whether there are high-intensity fires is forest management and other forms of fire protection. There is no increase in hurricane frequency or intensity, and flood deaths and damages are determined by infrastructure and emergency preparedness. Nearly 90 percent of atoll islands have either increased in size or stayed the same in recent decades.

“Arctic ice did not decline from 2000 to 2024 and likely will not decline in the coming years.

“Coral on the Great Barrier Reef is at a 36-year high. Crop yields continue to climb, even with higher temperatures, aided in part by greater carbon dioxide.

“And heat waves were far worse in the 1930s, before significant human emissions, cold deaths outnumber heat deaths, and heat deaths are easily avoidable with access to air conditioning.

“The claims that billions will die and that climate change poses an existential risk are thus misinformation and, often, given that many scientists know they are lying, intentional disinformation. The best available evidence suggests nobody will die from climate change.”

Even though the data is clear in showing that climate change is not the existential threat they have long insisted it is, the same scientists, politicians, and media personalities continue to misrepresent practically every aspect of the issue, Shellenberger contended.

“Carbon emissions are largely flat over the last decade and there is simply no conceivable way that humankind will produce high enough emissions to meet the wildly high ‘RCP 8.5’ scenario upon which most of the alarmist predictions of future climate impacts show. What’s more, scientists know this perfectly well as Pielke and other scientists have documented abundant natural gas and slower than predicted economic growth and population growth will prevent it.”

RCP8.5 is not simply “highly unlikely,” Pielke said recently, “it is falsified, meaning that its emissions trajectory is already well out of step with reality. We showed this conclusively” in recent studies.

“And yet scientists continue to use the alarmist RCP 8.5 model for the simple fact that the other models simply aren’t alarmist enough,” Shellenberger concluded.

