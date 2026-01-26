Analysis: Teachers union cartel still doing existential damage after poisoning a generation

by WorldTribune Staff, January 26, 2026 Real World News



Radical leftists have become adept at shaping American culture, having fully infiltrated America’s public schools where “they mold other people’s children into agents of their socialist agenda,” an analysis said.

The government school system is “a vast apparatus that indoctrinates millions of impressionable minds each year, convincing them that big government is the solution to every problem,” Corey DeAngelis of the American Culture Project wrote for The Washington Times.

“The far-left brainwashing unfolds for seven hours a day over 13 formative years. Just as American children step off this factorylike conveyor belt, they become eligible to vote, and they are primed to buy into the socialist lies they have been sold.”

Evidence is seen in polling: A TIPP poll of 18- to 25-year-olds, conducted for the League of American Workers just before the November 2025 elections, including the victory of communist Zohran Mamdani in the New York City mayoral contest, found that “young voters are overwhelmingly in favor of teachers unions (48% net favorable), despite (or perhaps because of) the fact that they function as de facto money laundering operations for the Democrat Party,” DeAngelis wrote.

Young voters overwhelmingly supported Mamdani.

The same poll showed young voters had a 10% net positive rating of socialism.

Young voters, DeAngelis noted, “emerge from a government-operated school system that normalizes the idea of state-run institutions providing essential services. Such conditioning makes radical proposals seem palatable.”

More than 99% of campaign contributions from Randi Weingarten’s American Federation of Teachers went to Democrats in the past election cycle.

The radicalization only intensifies for those high school graduates who move on to America’s college campuses.

Data from OpenSecrets indicates that 95% of political contributions from Harvard University affiliates went to Democrats in the past cycle. A Harvard Crimson poll found that less than 3% of professors identify as conservatives.

“Small wonder, then, that exit polls showed those with more time in these ivory tower echo chambers were likelier to vote for socialists,” DeAngelis wrote.

“To save our country, conservatives, independents and moderate Democrats must dismantle this far-left appendage of the Democrat Party: the teachers unions,” DeAngelis wrote. “Start by empowering rational teachers, those focused on academics rather than activism, to opt out. Starving unions of dues will force bosses such as Weingarten to prioritize members over political pet projects and electing socialists. That money belongs in teachers’ pockets, not politicians’. Opting out is easier now, with alternatives such as the Teacher Freedom Alliance offering free liability insurance.”

DeAngelis concluded:

“The stakes are existential. Without dismantling the union cartel, socialists will continue capturing young voters, election by election. Yet with targeted action — opting out, expanding choice and reforming curricula — we can reclaim education and preserve a free society.”

