Analysis: The difference between Renee Nicole Good and Ashli Babbitt

by WorldTribune Staff, January 8, 2026 Real World News



Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old anti-ICE activist, was shot and killed on Wednesday by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent when, officials say, she drove her Honda Pilot SUV toward the agent standing directly in her path.

“Her intent might not have been to kill an ICE agent, but she made clear she was willing to run people over in order to flee. That also made her — and this is important — an imminent threat to anyone else who might have been in her way,” Breitbart’s John Nolte noted in a Thursday analysis.

“Yet, despite what we all saw in multiple videos taken at different angles, the Left being the Left and Democrats being Democrats, almost all of them have come out to accuse the victim (the ICE agent) of murdering a woman who either tried to kill him, tried to hurt him, or was willing to do both in order to flee a lawful order to stop her vehicle,” Nolte added.

Nolte then pointed to the killing of Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6, 2021:

“When Ashli Babbitt, a 14-year Air Force veteran, was shot and killed by a federal law enforcement officer on January 6, 2021, she was unarmed. She carried no firearm. She was not driving an SUV. Nevertheless, many of the same leftists and Democrats accusing this ICE agent (who did face imminent danger) of murder, declared the unarmed Ashli Babbitt a ‘terrorist’ and the Capitol Police Officer who shot her, a hero.”

Nolte continued:

“The Democrat Party has become this radicalized. To begin with, they applaud and encourage the dangerous behavior that extremist activists like the late Renee Nicole Good engage in against ICE and other federal law enforcement officers. Democrats want civilians out there ramming and blocking ICE vehicles, want them increasing the likelihood of a tragedy by disrupting lawful arrests. Why? Because Democrats are willing to use people like Renee Nicole Good as cannon fodder in their unholy quest to flood America with the Third World Welfare Queens who vote for Democrats and contribute to their campaigns and causes with all that welfare fraud money.”

Nolte concluded: “Those who cheered Ashli Babbitt’s death have absolutely no moral standing when it comes to Wednesday’s ICE shooting, and to allow these people to emotionally blackmail us would be a cowardly act of appeasing their evil.”

