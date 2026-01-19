Analysis: Trump to pay respects in Davos to the post-Schwab WEF, ‘a walking corpse’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 19, 2026 Real World News



President Donald Trump is taking America First and the largest-ever U.S. delegation to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

Trump is expected to arrive on Wednesday in the Swiss mountain resort, where he is due to deliver a special address to the WEF, which for the first time in 55 years is not led by Klaus Schwab.

Schwab’s current replacement as the WEF overlord is BlackRock CEO Larry Fink.

Fink “is living proof of the banality of evil, an early pioneer of mortgage-backed securities, which nearly blew up the global banking system in 2008-09, after which he pioneered the wholesale purchasing of foreclosed houses by hedge funds,” James Howard Kunstler wrote in a Jan. 19 analysis.

“Neat trick. Cornered the market on all the inventory, so, now, nobody under age-fifty in America can afford to buy a house — but you can rent one from BlackRock!”

Fink, Kunstler continued, “landed as interim head of the WEF largely because BlackRock has been espousing Klaus Schwab’s ideas about ‘Stakeholder Capitalism,’ which allows global corporations to pretend that they have beneficent ‘societal purpose’ while they go about ass-raping the common folk of Western Civ. Climate change and green new deals top that agenda, along with diversity, equity, and inclusion and additional bullshit about ‘environment, social, and governance factors’ (ESG) in its global strategies portfolio — meaning, mandates for exactly the kind of policies that are destroying Europe’s economies, de-industrialization foremost.”

Trump in Davos “is going to kill them with kindness, a tongue-bath of Trumpian compliments — you are the greatest. . . beautiful leaders like the world has never seen before — while he artfully inserts a stiletto in the WEF’s liver,” Kunstler wrote.

“You might not even know that the org is a walking corpse until a few weeks after the Davos meeting shuts down. But Mr. Trump is going to terminate its influence and send a message that the era of globalist shenanigans is over.”

The president can point to two demonstration projects, Kunstler noted:

“First, the USA’s acquisition of Greenland one way or another, either ownership or some leasing agreement or revised treaty arrangement. You can be sure that the EU does not like that — big bully America picking on cuddly little Denmark, ‘the world’s happiest country.’ But since they are happily oblivious to Greenland’s strategic importance (vis-a-vis China’s nefarious ambitions there) it is up to America to prepare the game-board. The art of the deal, of course, is making it fait accompli before the targeted property-owner has even entered the discussion. How that works will be a painful discovery for the walking dead Davosanistas.

“The second demo will be how the recent arrest of Nicolas Maduro leads to revelations of the globalist conspiracy to interfere in elections here, there, and everywhere. Señor Maduro sold his Smartmatic system to all comers, and you can bet that the plea bargain talks are already underway in Brooklyn (if not already concluded). Yes, it is our old friend, the Kraken, which is a related species of giant squid to the vampire variety convened in Davos.”

Kunstler noted that election fraud is “surfacing again, now with Señor Maduro’s imprimatur, and it will turn into a force five storm off the coast of Florida as grand juries in Fort Pierce and Fort Lauderdale were empaneled a week ago to consider the myriad lawless operations mounted against Mr. Trump since 2015, including election fraud. The lawless are going to be rounded up, from Raffensperger in Georgia, to Katie Hobbs in Arizona, to Jocelyn Benson in Michigan, to Jena Griswold in Colorado, to dozens of other officials who were in on the big vote switcheroo of Nov. 3, 2020.

“And when the revelations finally come, it will be too much for the foot-dragging villains in the U.S. Senate to continue resisting — they will have to pass the SAVE Act or some legislation like it that requires voter ID, one election day, and paper ballots counted by humans, not machines.

“It remains to be seen whether the Democratic Party goes extinct because of its exposed, widespread criminality, or because it simply can’t win an election without massive ballot fraud.”

