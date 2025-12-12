Analysis: Trump’s new National Security Strategy declares end of the globalist era

by WorldTribune Staff, December 12, 2025 Real World News



President Donald Trump’s recently released National Security Strategy focuses on national sovereignty and a return to the values of family stability and optimism that made the United States the greatest nation on Earth, an analysis said.

Trump’s strategy “completely revolutionizes American foreign policy and rejects the globalist, left-wing open-border strategy that has dominated the West since the 1990s,” Hanne Nabintu Herland wrote for WND on Dec. 11.

Trump places an emphasis on pro-American worker policies which “ensure shared prosperity,” the analysis said. “The past decades have demonstrated the very opposite trend: Anti-American focus on Marxist, liberal ideologies that completely break with the historic ideals that once made the West such a great civilization.”

The document essentially declares the globalist era over.

“The post-cold war U.S. foreign policy has failed. The neocon assumption was that permanent global Western dominance was achievable,” Herland wrote. “Yet, globalism has strengthened China and the billionaire class, imposing unfair economic practices, while impoverishing the American middle and lower classes. Globalism has weakened the economic foundation of the people of the United States.”

Globalists have left in their wake a system in which just a few individuals now own over 50% of world assets. It was made possible, Herland wrote, “only by the globalist transnational business model where mega-corporations are registered in tax havens and refuse to redistribute wealth while outsourcing jobs to low-cost-labor countries. Over 90% of the media are owned by six globalist corporations. No wonder they are negative toward President Trump.”

Trump’s strategy sees “America’s cultural and spiritual renewal as fundamental for long-term security, as national unity and cultural health is critical to sustaining the country’s resilience,” Herland wrote. “Pivotal is fairness in alliances and trade, demanding that allies share defense burdens and respect U.S. economic interests. The historic Western focus on meritocracy is set to revive the foundation for innovation and economic progress for all citizens – not only for the billionaire class. The new approach shifts to realistic rather than ideologically motivated diplomacy, with respect for differences and national sovereignty rather than the ‘endless wars’ interventionist agenda.”

Trump also seeks to restore American energy dominance, rejecting “Net Zero” and climate policies that have harmed Western nations and U.S. competitiveness for decades.

“President Trump understands what few other Western leaders have clearly articulated: The ‘Net Zero’ climate policy was invented by the enemies of the West. Europe was basically told – by some Trojan Horse – to replace cheap carbon-based energy with expensive green energy, as a tool to weaken and de-industrialize the continent,” Herland wrote.

Herland concluded: “Should the new Trump strategy succeed, regular Americans and Westerners alike will join the U.S. in a new golden age.”

Hanne Stine Nabintu Herland is a Norwegian author, who hosts a website and Youtube channel both named the Herland Report.

