Analysis: Walz’s Minnesota has turned into a First Amendment ‘no-go zone’

by WorldTribune Staff, July 27, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Has Democrat Gov. Tim Walz’s Minnesota has become a haven for sex offenders and a “no-go zone” for the U.S. Constitution?

The guilty verdict against Shiloh Hendrix, who “was basically convicted for using the ‘N-word,’ ” is another indication of what is happening in the blue state, Revolver News noted on July 24.

Hendrix was charged in an April 2025 incident in which she was caught on video allegedly directing the “N-word” in a Rochester, Minnesota park at a black child. A jury found Hendrix not guilty of disorderly conduct involving the child, but guilty of disorderly conduct toward the man who caught the incident on video. Hendrix received probation, a $1,000 fine and 200 hours of community service.

“You can debate her attitude and the ugliness of the word all you like, but in America, even hateful speech is protected by the First Amendment, according to the United States Supreme Court,” Revolver News noted. “Unless you live in Minnesota.

“Free speech and the First Amendment are dead in blue states and blue cities. It’s as if these places are now ‘no-go zones’ for the United States Constitution. Their leftwing ideology trumps everything our country was founded on, including the laws and rights in this land.”

Attorney Andrew Branca showed what he said is the “sneaky” way the prosecutors bypassed the Constitution to get their conviction:

“No, the N-word is not illegal. Minnesota is claiming that the magic N-word as used in this case by Shiloh Hendrix qualifies as ‘fighting words’ that constitute the misdemeanor crime of disorderly conduct.

“In fact, Minnesota case law’s examples of speech-involved disorderly conduct invariably involve either a concurrent threat of violence or offensive speech that lasts for hours, often while the speaker refuses to cease trespassing.

“None of these ‘beyond mere speech’ aggravating factors exist in the case of Shiloh Hendrix.”

And the man who took the video?

That was Sharmake Beyle Omar, a Somali who was charged with raping a 16-year-old girl but was eventually let off the hook in Walz’s Minnesota, The Federalist reported:

“The Somali man behind the viral video that sent Shiloh Hendrix to court, had charges of raping a 16-year-old girl dismissed by the Olmsted County District Court — the same district court that just ruled against Hendrix.”

In 2022, Omar was charged with “3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct–penetration of person under 18 years old,” “use of coercion,” and “5th-degree criminal sexual conduct–nonconsensual penetration,” alongside Mohamed Hussein Omer. The two men were scheduled to stand trial when the allegations against them were mysteriously dropped by the Olmstead County Attorney’s Office in March 2025, almost one month before Omar filmed the TikTok video of Hendrix that garnered 15 million views.

The state’s dismissal of complaint cited the reason for dropping the charges as being “in the interest of justice.”

The Federalist reported that it “attempted to reach the Olmstead County District Court for comment. After being on hold for 20 minutes because ‘all agents were busy,’ and directed to leave a voice message with the criminal affairs office where the ‘mailbox was full.’ The Federalist was then transferred to another department where the call was dropped.”

In June, Walz and the Minnesota pardon board pardoned Tou Lue Vang, an illegal alien from Laos who had been convicted of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.

The pardon was issued days before Vang was to be deported backed to Laos.

The pardon gave Vang his legal status back, but that was quickly revoked by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and he was immediately deported back to Laos by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

“ICE deported Tou Vang, an illegal alien convicted child rapist. This monster repeatedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Tim Walz pardoned this sex criminal in an attempt to allow him to remain in our country. These are the criminal illegal aliens he and sanctuary politicians are protecting. We will always put the safety of the American people first.”

As for the state of Minnesota and other sanctuary cities and states, Revolver News concluded: “And if you’re white in one of these cities or states, and you’re going up against a foreign POC, you’re probably screwed, even if the Constitution is on your side.

“There’s something deeply wrong in America, and what’s happening to our justice system is far more dangerous than an ‘ugly word’ protected by the First Amendment.”

The man who was filming Shiloh Hendrix was Sharmake Beyle Omar He was previously charged with raping a 16 year old after she ran away from her foster home. According to court records, the teenager told law enforcement that Mohamed Omer picked her up at a Rochester Kwik Trip… https://t.co/407vkFbx6D pic.twitter.com/XUTBxFWkck — Lucky Teter (@TheMagaHulk) July 24, 2026

Decarlos Brown murdered Iryna. Shiloh Hedrix said the N-word. Guess who faced trial first? pic.twitter.com/tJHo5o717P — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 24, 2026

If you are White and in Minnesota you will never get a fair trial. You all need to understand that. — Paul (@WomanDefiner) July 24, 2026

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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