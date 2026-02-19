Andrew arrested on his 66th birthday as UK, not U.S., makes first Epstein-linked arrest

by WorldTribune Staff, February 19, 2026 Real World News



The first arrest resulting from the U.S. Department of Justice’s release of the Epstein Files has occurred. And it happened across the pond.

British police on Thursday arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew, on suspicion of misconduct in public office over allegations he sent confidential government documents to Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles, was released from police custody on Thursday night.

He is the first member of the royal family to be arrested since King Charles I, who was tried for treason in 1649 toward the end of the English Civil War, found guilty and beheaded.

A conviction for misconduct in a public office carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, and cases must be dealt with in a Crown Court, which deals with the most serious criminal offenses.

Andrew, who turned 66 on Thursday, had been questioned all day by detectives from Thames Valley Police. Earlier this month, the police force said it was looking into allegations that he passed documents to Epstein while working as a UK trade envoy in 2010 and 2011.

While he remains in the line of succession to the throne, Andrew is no longer a working royal.

“I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office,” King Charles said in a statement.

Charles said the authorities had the family’s “full and wholehearted support and cooperation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.”

Andrew, the second son of the late Queen Elizabeth, has denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein, and said he regrets their friendship.

Andrew was forced to quit all official royal duties in 2019 over his ties with Epstein and was then stripped by his older brother of his titles and honors in October amid further revelations from the Epstein Files.

The arrest of Andrew is unprecedented in modern times.

His elder sister Princess Anne was fined for speeding in 2001, and the following year became the first royal to be convicted of a criminal offense in 350 years when she appeared in court to plead guilty to failing to stop one of her dogs, named Dotty, from biting two children.

