Approaching collapse of Cuba threatens key Chinese intelligence sites near U.S.

Special to WorldTribune, March 29, 2026 Real World News

By Geostrategy-Direct, March 24, 2026

Cuba is an ideal location from which to surveil the United States.

China has for many years, especially following the demise of the Soviet Union, used Cuba as a platform for much of its regional intelligence and security operations.

“Sitting less than 100 miles south of Florida, Cuba is well-positioned to keep watch on sensitive communications and activities, including those of the U.S. military,” the Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS) noted.

“The southeastern seaboard of the United States brims with military bases, combatant command headquarters, space launch centers, and military testing sites.”

Due to a U.S. naval embargo, however, Cuba is close to collapse.

“Friends of Havana blame the U.S., but the Trump Administration had to act before China turned the island into a military bastion,” Gordon G. Chang wrote in a March 24 analysis for Gatestone Institute.

“China uses Cuba as a platform for many of its regional intelligence and security operations,” Joseph Humire, then executive director of the Center for a Secure Free Society, told Chang in 2021.

The Lourdes facility, situated just west of Havana near Bejucal, was once the Soviet Union’s largest listening station outside its borders. Communist China is thought to have taken over the facility shortly after the fall of the Soviet Union.

China now has more than just Lourdes.

A December 2024 CSIS report identified three more likely Chinese listening posts in Cuba. There is the Soviet-era Calabazar, and a second, Wajay, appears to have been built after the fall of the Soviet Union. There is also a new station, El Salao.

What precipitated the likely coming fall of Cuba?

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