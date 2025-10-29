Arctic Frost: Jack Smith sought to dismantle MAGA, targeted 160 Republicans

by WorldTribune Staff, October 29, 2025 Real World News



Jack Smith, the special counsel appointed by Team Biden to go after its political enemies, targeted 160 Republicans in what is being called an attempt to dismantle President Donald Trump’s MAGA movement.

The House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday released 200 pages of FBI documents which show that Smith’s Arctic Frost investigation appears more wide-ranging than initially believed in what was described as the Biden Department of Justice’s effort to “take down President Trump and his supporters.”

Arctic Frost was first launched by the FBI under then-Director Chris Wray and later picked up by Smith under then-Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Trump wrote in response to the revelations: “These thugs should all be investigated and put in prison. A disgrace to humanity. Deranged Jack Smith is a criminal!!!”

The Judiciary Committee, led by Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, also noted that among the individuals targeted in the investigation were former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon, Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Scott Perry, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former Trump DOJ official Jeffrey Clark, former Trump attorney John Eastman, and former Rep. Mark Meadows.

Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro, Trump senior adviser Dan Scavino, former Trump DOJ official Jeff Rosen, and current DOJ weaponization czar Ed Martin “were also potentially under investigation,” the committee said.

The Jordan-led committee also publicly released letters from December 2022 from the leaders of the January 6 Select Committee — headed up by Georgia Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson, and Wyoming RINO Rep. Liz Cheney, telling Smith that they “want to make evidence we have gathered available to the Department of Justice.” Cheney went on to endorse Kamala Harris in her unsuccessful race against Trump.

Recently-declassified revelations related to Arctic Frost chronicle the 2022 lawfare assault against Trump and MAGA world, as criminal inquiries – which would soon lead to criminal charges – spun into high gear as Trump leaned toward running for president again.

New evidence shows that Wray, Garland, and then-Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco signed off on the launch of the Arctic Frost inquiry into Trump related to the J6 protest.

Unearthed emails also show that the Biden White House Counsel’s Office coordinated with an anti-Trump FBI agent to hand over to investigators phones which had belonged to Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted:

“The FBI Arctic Frost disclosures remind me of when the Berlin Wall fell and people could request their surveillance files from the East German Stasi. The communists were spying on every political enemy to build ‘cases’ on them.”

Among the records released is an email from the FBI Washington Field Office which states: “The Arctic Frost team is requesting approximately $16,600 from PCU [Public Corruption Unit] for travel in June to conduct more than 40 interviews, serve subpoenas, and execute several cellular device search warrants.” The attached document listed dozens of GOP-linked officials from election swings states Arizona, Virginia, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and New Mexico.

A record from September 2022 was titled “Subpoena_Counsel_Matrix” and listed dozens of GOP-linked activists, public officials, purported electors, and government employees allegedly tied to events surrounding the 2020 election.

Nothing like tyrannically violating your political opponents constitutional rights and seizing their cell phones with an email signed “best” and “hope you’re doing great and making it through the week!” These people are sick pic.twitter.com/2Z8ryyPSPb — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) October 29, 2025

