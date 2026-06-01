California Democrats move to criminalize investigative journalism with ‘Stop Nick Shirley Act’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 1, 2026

The Democrat-dominated California state House has officially voted to criminalize investigative journalism, critics say, by passing legislation that has been dubbed the “Stop Nick Shirley Act.”

Democrats claim Assembly Bill 2624 will expand California’s “Safe at Home” confidentiality program to protect “immigration support service providers” from alleged “harassment.”

The legislation outlaws the sharing of photos or personal data of “immigrant service” providers if done as “harassment.” Critics argue it violates the First Amendment and shields organizations which may be engaged in fraud from scrutiny.

Related: Seattle mayor threatens hate crime charges against independent journalists investigating fraud, May 29, 2026

The Gateway Pundit noted: “This is a disgusting Democrat power grab designed to silence brave citizen journalists like Nick Shirley who dare expose the rampant fraud bleeding American taxpayers dry in government-funded immigrant service centers.”

The bill was introduced less than two months after Shirley posted a viral video exposing widespread fraud in Minnesota’s welfare programs.

The legislation was introduced by Democrat Assemblywoman Mia Bonta — who happens to be married to California’s leftist Attorney General Rob Bonta. It passed the state House by a 57-19 vote.

Republican Assembly member Carl DeMaio described portions of the bill as a violation of the First Amendment:

From the bill’s text, DeMaio read, “A person shall not publicly post or display on the internet the image of a designated immigrant support services provider.”

“So let me give you an example,” he said. “Nick Shirley shows up with his camera crew to the Somali Learning Center — or maybe one of the 90 fake hospices operating in a building in Los Angeles that was highlighted by CBS News — shows up doing the work of a citizen watchdog journalist. This is something we should promote. We should want an extra set of eyes. People have a right to go out there and kick the tires and find out what these organizations are doing with our taxpayer funds.”

Democrat Nick Schultz insists that the legislation does not prevent law enforcement, district attorneys, or the attorney general from investigating fraud.

But, critics say, it will prevent investigative journalists from uncovering fraud which is how in many cases law enforcement finds out about it.

Shirley told Fox News: “I obviously hit a nerve. What’s interesting about this, this bill is it’s protecting NGOs and nonprofits. These are organizations and groups that receive our tax dollars, yet they want to make it so we can’t find out what they’re doing with our tax dollars.”

The bill will now advance to the state Senate. If it passes that chamber, it will head to California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk for his signature before it can become law.

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