Arrests made in storming of MN church; Judge refuses to sign complaint against Don Lemon

January 22, 2026

Three of the alleged ringleaders of the mob of anti-ICE agitators who invaded a Minnesota church on Sunday and disrupted services have been arrested, Attorney General Pam Bondi said on Thursday.

Arrested were a Black Lives Matter leader who serves on a school board, a woke TikToker who dared Bondi to arrest him, and a third alleged ringleader.

“We have arrested Nekima Levy Armstrong, who allegedly played a key role in organizing the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota,” Bondi said in a statement on X.

“Listen loud and clear: WE DO NOT TOLERATE ATTACKS ON PLACES OF WORSHIP.”

Armstrong allegedly led the group of agitators, including Don Lemon, from the Racial Justice Network to storm the church and call out resident pastor David Eastwood, accusing him of moonlighting as the acting field office director for ICE in Minnesota, the New York Post reported.

Lemon, who insisted he was covering the invasion as an independent journalists, and wrongly proclaimed that the agitators had a First Amendment right to invade the church, remains free because a federal magistrate in Minnesota has refused to sign a criminal complaint against him.

One source told CBS News that Bondi “is enraged at the magistrate’s decision” and that the “process is not over, and the Justice Department could find other avenues to charge Lemon.”

A picture of Armstrong being led away in handcuffs was shared by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on X on Thursday morning.

“Religious freedom is the bedrock of the United States – there is no First Amendment right to obstruct someone from practicing their religion,” Noem wrote.

A second suspect, Chauntyll Louisa Allen, who bragged about organizing the protests, was also taken into custody, Bondi said in a separate X post.

Allen is a Black Lives Matter leader and member of the Saint Paul Public Schools Board of Education.

Later Thursday afternoon, it was announced that an anti-ICE influencer, William Kelly, had also been arrested for his involvement in the church invasion.

Kelly, who uses the handle “DaWokeFarmer” on TikTok, was pictured on X being taken into custody while wearing a beanie hat emblazoned with the words “F*ck Trump,” by Noem.

In a TikTok video shared Monday, Kelly had dared Bondi to arrest him:

“Pam Bondi, you want to come and arrest me? You want to come and give me charges? So be it. And for all the people giving me death threats, threatening my life, kill me. Go ahead, kill me,” he ranted in the garbled video.

Armstrong, Allen, and Kelly are being charged with “conspiracy against rights,” which makes it a federal crime to intimidate someone in the free exercise of their rights as secured by the U.S. Constitution.

