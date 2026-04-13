Australian cricket legend’s son blames father’s sudden death on ‘forced’ Covid shots

by WorldTribune Staff, April 13, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Australian cricket legend Shane Warne, who died suddenly at age 52 in March 2022, was killed by the Covid shots he was “forced” to take, his son said.

Jackson Warne told the 2Worlds Podcast that the heart attack that killed his father was likely linked to the Covid injections he says were mandatory for sports professionals.

Shane Warne died of a heart attack on March 4, 2022, while on a “boys holiday” at Koh Samui, Thailand.

Warne was found unresponsive in his hotel room by one of his friends, who tried to wake him up for dinner, and performed CPR for 20 minutes to revive Warne before an ambulance arrived.

Warne was rushed to Thai International Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“I definitely think that it (the jab) was involved. I don’t even think saying that is controversial anymore,” Jackson Warne told the podcast. “Even if dad had underlying health issues, I think this brought it straight to the surface.”

“My first impression, as soon as I hung up the phone, I instantly blamed the government. I instantly blamed Covid and the vaccine,” he continued. “He was forced to get them like everybody else. Dad wasn’t the only person.”

Following Shane Warne’s death, cardiologists Dr. Aseem Malhotra from the UK and Dr. Chris Neil (President, Australian Medical Professional Society) asserted that his death was likely precipitated due to the Covid mRNA jab he had received around nine months prior to his death, Daily Sceptic reported.

Upon examining the post-mortem report of Shane Warne, Malhotra and Neil said they discovered that the cricket legend suffered from coronary atherosclerosis, a form of heart disease. This finding paved the way for the doctors’ further investigation, which revealed a concerning link between the Covid mRNA shots and the rapid progression of coronary disease.

Malhotra said, according to the Daily Sceptic: “It’s quite unusual for former international sportsmen to suffer a sudden cardiac death at such a young age, 52. At the same time we also know Shane didn’t have the healthiest lifestyle in recent years, being both overweight and a smoker. It’s likely that some mild underlying furring of his arteries (as I’ve seen with my own patients and how my father died) rapidly progressed in the months after he received two doses of the Pfizer mRNA Covid vaccine.

“Published research already reveals the plausible biological mechanism of this occurring through increasing coronary inflammation that can last for months after the vaccine has been administered.

“Other data on adverse cardiac effects including heart attack is extensive, derived from randomized controlled trials, high quality observational data, pharmacovigilance reports, clinical data and autopsy data. The evidence for common and serious adverse cardiac effects from these jabs is overwhelming and I have no doubt that a major contributor to the excess deaths we are seeing around the world including in Australia is because of the Covid mRNA vaccines.

“There needs to be an immediate suspension of their use worldwide pending an investigation to stop further people being harmed and dying unnecessarily.”

Neil said: “Having critically appraised the evidence, including adverse event data administered by our own Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), it is clear to me that the Covid vaccines can adversely affect the cardiovascular system in more ways than just myocarditis and pericarditis, as serious as they can be. Looking at the data, 20% of all notifications of heart attacks as suspected drug reactions ever reported to the TGA over 52 years have nominated a Covid vaccine as the suspected medicine.

“Most of these reports were made by doctors, so we know that many – including cardiologists – are concerned. Most were also mRNA vaccines, not AstraZeneca. Interestingly, the number of heart attacks reported in association with Covid vaccines in the past two years well exceeds the number for Vioxx, a drug previous removed internationally because of excess heart attack risk. These signals are a call for critical attention and we will be releasing a series of pharmacovigilance reports, starting with one on cardiovascular adverse events.”

“If something comes out like this again, at least we’re more awake, at least we’re more aware. If dad had underlying health issues, maybe he was going to have a heart attack at 65, 70, but I think this just brought it all to the surface,” Jackson Warne said.

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