Authorities: ‘Person of interest’ in custody in Brown University shooting

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 14, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel said agents used “geolocation capabilities” to help authorities track down a “person of interest” in the deadly shooting at Brown University.

The shooting on Saturday left two students dead and nine others wounded at the Ivy League school in Providence, Rhode Island.

Patel wrote in a post to X that the FBI’s Cellular Analysis Survey Team provided critical “geolocation capabilities” that helped FBI Boston’s Safe Streets Task Force, U.S. Marshals, and Coventry Police Department detain the person of interest at a hotel room in Coventry.

The detention was sparked by a tip that Providence police had received, Patel said.

Few details about the person of interest were immediately provided. Officials said the person of interest is a man in his 20s.

“Right now, the investigation continues to progress extremely fast,” Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez said. “We’re in the process of collecting evidence and seizing items that we need to seize, search locations that we need to search.”

Authorities are not seeking other suspects at this point, Perez said, though police were still investigating.

The shooter was armed with a handgun and fired more than 40 9mm rounds, according to authorities.

The shooting happened inside a classroom in the Barus and Holley engineering building.

Brown University President Christina Paxson confirmed that all victims in the shooting on Saturday are students.

