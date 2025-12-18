Authorities say they have identified Brown University gunman

by WorldTribune Staff, December 18, 2025 Real World News



Investigators said on Thursday they have identified the suspected Brown University gunman.

The suspect remains at large, and authorities have obtained a warrant, several media outlets reported.

Reports say that investigators are also looking into whether there is a link to the murder of an award-winning nuclear scientist 50 miles away at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Fox News cited sources as saying.

The regional CBS affiliate WPRI-TV reported that senior law enforcement sources said they have discovered evidence of a connection. It’s unclear what that evidence is.

A masked gunman barged into a lecture hall at Brown University in Providence around 4 p.m. Saturday and killed two students, Ella Cook of Alabama and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov of Virginia, injuring nine more. Authorities said they recovered 9mm bullet casings from the scene.

A person of interest was seen Saturday a few minutes later on surveillance video in the neighborhood east of Brown’s campus.

On Monday night, Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Nuno F. Gomes Loureiro, 47, was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds in his apartment in Brookline, a short drive from campus. He was pronounced dead at a hospital the following morning.

Many critics have slammed the “sheer incompetence” in the investigation of the Brown shooting:

TRUTH IS COMING OUT: The radical left’s grip on our institutions is crumbling, and this explosive breakdown of the Brown University shooting investigation proves it. Watch CJ Pearson drop facts that the mainstream media won’t touch. The people in charge of keeping students safe?… pic.twitter.com/jjqgQgzxpY — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) December 18, 2025

Support Free Press Foundation