Bah, humbug: Markets surge on inflation news following Trump’s Christmas message on the economy

by WorldTribune Staff, December 18, 2025 Real World News



It’s a dirty little job but somebody had to take note of how the nation is doing. That someone was President Donald Trump at 9 p.m. on Wednesday night.

After all, no one else was going to do it.

Trump said: “Tonight, after eleven months, our border is secure, inflation is stopped, wages are up, prices are down, our nation is strong. America is respected, and our country is back! Stronger than ever before.”

“We’re poised for an economic boom the likes of which the world has never seen.”

The next day, this morning, brought bad news for the Left.

Inflation was reported at 2.7% in November. The number was short of economists’ expectations and could signal much-need relief for Americans who continue to struggle with high costs.

The consumer price index rose 2.7% over the past 12 months, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, down from 3% in September. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had expected a 3.1% reading.

Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, dropped to 2.6% annually—the lowest rate since March 2021.

Stock futures surged on the inflation report. The S&P 500 futures rose nearly 1%, and Nasdaq 100 futures jumped more than 1.3% as investors saw potential for more Federal Reserve rate cuts ahead.

The Fed cut rates by 25 basis points earlier this month for the third consecutive time. The November CPI data suggest policymakers could continue that path into 2026.

“A tame CPI will reinforce the Fed is focused on protecting the employment market. And that means a Fed ‘put’ is now in place for the economy,” noted Tom Lee, head of research at Fundstrat.

On the other hand, a Zogby poll made clear that many Americans are still feeling the pain from the Biden-Harris era:

Just 33% believe the country is heading in the right direction, while 54% do not, said the poll, which was conducted before Trump’s prime time address.

“Employed adults are clearly downbeat,” pollster John Zogby said.

The poll found that “83% report having cut back on spending due to rising prices over the past year, including 39% who say they have done so ‘significantly’ and another 44% ‘somewhat.’ ”

While gas prices have plummeted since Trump took office, other goods have remained expensive in the aftermath of sky-high inflation under Team Biden.

Before he addressed the nation, however, some of the blame was shifting to Trump, the poll found:

“In assessing responsibility for current economic conditions, a majority of employed adults point to President Trump, including a plurality of Republicans. This highlights a persistent economic anxiety. Absent any economic improvements in affordability and cost-of-living pressures, these concerns could erode support even among the most ardent Trump voters,” said Zogby.

Support Free Press Foundation