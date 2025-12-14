Bannon: 2026 midterms still winnable for GOP

December 14, 2025

Democrats and their media wing are confident they will take control of the House back in the 2026 midterms, using victories in the Miami mayoral race and governors races in New Jersey and Virginia as a predicate.

But War Room host Steve Bannon said Republicans can still hold the House if they ditch the non-Trump old guard and run with the President next year:

