Bannon: 2026 midterms still winnable for GOP

by WorldTribune Staff, December 14, 2025 Real World News



Democrats and their media wing are confident they will take control of the House back in the 2026 midterms, using victories in the Miami mayoral race and governors races in New Jersey and Virginia as a predicate.

But War Room host Steve Bannon said Republicans can still hold the House if they ditch the non-Trump old guard and run with the President next year:

BANNON: Miami was a sideshow. The real warnings are NJ and VA. NJ ran a no-Trump R and got crushed. VA’s a collapse. @GlennYoungkin wrecked the party. The old GOP has no purpose left. 2026 is doable. Still winnable, but only with focus and work. Roll up your sleeves. Grind. pic.twitter.com/nSpYw35AEx — Grace Chong, MBI (@gc22gc) December 11, 2025

BANNON: Midterms look rough, but we have lived long odds before. They hit Trump with 35 felonies and the DeSimps, Fox News, and the Maddow crowd all laughed while Jack Smith dragged ppl in. We pulled together and delivered. This is just a speed bump. FOCUS ON 2026. pic.twitter.com/q1xLYBu9vJ — Grace Chong, MBI (@gc22gc) December 11, 2025

Support Free Press Foundation