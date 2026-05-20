Barney Frank, 86: His sordid legacy the legacy media will skip

by WorldTribune Staff, May 20, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Former Massachusetts Rep. Barney Frank passed away on Monday at age 86.

Lefty legacy media hailed Frank as a “Gay Pioneer and Liberal Stalwart” (New York Times) and “champion of Wall Street reform” (NBC News).

In today’s woke media circles it is verboten to stray from the martyr narrative when it comes to prominent leftist gays.

Biden Administration official Pete Buttigieg posted to X: “Years later, I’m not sure I would have had the chance to serve if Barney Frank hadn’t demonstrated that courage, commitment, and skill can matter more than others’ imagination about what voters are ‘ready’ for. He will be missed, and remembered, for generations.”

But there is much more to the story.

Frank was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1980. He came out in 1987, making him one of the first openly gay members of Congress.

Frank, who opted not to see reelection in 2012, is survived by his spouse, Jim Ready, whom he married in 2012.

Frank retired from Congress after being reprimanded by the House Ethics Committee for taking a prostitute into the House gymnasium in violation of House rules. The prostitute, Stephen Gobie, said they had sex in the gym, according to a report at the time by Cliff Kincaid of Accuracy in Media which WorldTribune.com picked up.

Gobie, was a male prostitute whom Frank initially paid $80 for anal sex, a dangerous form of sexual activity linked to the spread of HIV/AIDs, Kincaid’s report noted.

Later, Gobie did personal errands for Frank for cash, amounting to several thousand dollars. Gobie used Frank’s personal car and ran up dozens of parking tickets, about half of which Frank got dismissed, claiming “official business” on Gobie’s part.

Media also failed to mention that Gobie had been running a prostitution ring out of Frank’s DC apartment, Kincaid noted.

Following Frank’s retirement announcement, The New York Times stated: “Mr. Frank, one of the first openly gay members of Congress, said that he wanted to spend more time with his partner, Jim Ready, and that he would no longer keep a residence in Washington after retiring.”

What wasn’t mentioned in that article was that Ready allegedly was growing marijuana at Frank’s apartment.

That “partner” was charged with marijuana possession, cultivation and use of drug paraphernalia back in 2007. Ready later pleaded guilty to civil possession of marijuana and paid a fine. The other charges were dismissed.

“In a claim reminiscent of his statement that he didn’t know Gobie was running a prostitution ring out of his own apartment, Frank admitted that he was present at Ready’s home when Ready was arrested but didn’t know he was using and growing marijuana at the place,” Kincaid wrote.

“I was not aware that Jim had these plants, and I was disappointed to learn that he did,” Frank said. He claimed that he wouldn’t recognize a pot plant if he saw one.

One of Frank’s previous “partners,” Herb Moses, was a Senior Executive at Fannie Mae, one of the government enterprises in the housing bubble and the subsequent recipient of billions of federal dollars through bailouts.

Frank was on the House Banking Committee while Moses worked to increase Fannie Mae’s questionable lending practices that led to the bubble. Bill O’Reilly of Fox News was one of the prominent conservative media personalities to challenge Frank on his role in encouraging the irresponsible lending.

Frank reportedly “broke up” with Moses in 1998, after ten years.

Former conservative journalist-turned-progressive activist David Brock and Frank struck up a friendship after Brock publicly denounced his conservative past and founded the progressive group Media Matters for America. They moved in the same Swamp political and progressive circles, and photographs of them posing together socially at events — such as during Brock’s tenure at Media Matters — often circulated, highlighting their reconciled, friendly rapport.

Garrett Ziegler, founder of the Marco Polo research group, noted in a post to Telegram:

There are few in DC more degenerate than David Brock, a disgusting abomination who has gleefully sucked his way through life. Surprising no one ever, Barney Frank (who claimed he didn’t know his male prostitute bf was running a brothel out of his home in 1989) attended David Brock’s bday bash at Camp Rehoboth in 2000. Brock is a senior advisor for the 65 Project, the radical leftist organization waging lawfare against “election denier” litigators and Trump attorneys. Brock is also the longtime gay lover of Comet Ping Pong owner, James Alefantis. Prior to Alefantis, Brock’s former gay lover (William Grey) successfully “blackmailed” him for $850K. In emails from 2008 and 2010, Grey wrote: “Please finish this today so I don’t have to waste my time emailing anyone – Biden, Coulter, Carlson, Huffington, Drudge, Ingraham” “Next step is I contact all your donors and the IRS.”

2026 Contract With Our Readers

Like this: Like Loading...