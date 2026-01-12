‘Be Good’: Left’s expensive culture war still well-organized after failing to stop Trump

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 12, 2026 Real World News



The Left and its billionaire oligarchs have bedeviled but not derailed President Donald Trump despite a decade of politicizing almost every aspect of public life from establishment churches to major league sports.

The expensive and well-organized culture war offensive, like Vladimir Putin’s military campaign in Ukraine, shows no signs of letting up.

Sunday night’s Golden Globe awards provided hours of free advertising to push the anti-all-things-Trump agenda.

Celebrity attendees including Jean Smart, Mark Ruffalo, Wanda Sykes, and Natasha Richardson dutifully showed up to the Golden Globes sporting pins saying “Be Good” (in honor of leftist martyr Renee Nicole Good) and “ICE out” in protest of immigration enforcement in the United States.

The pin campaign was organized by leftist activist groups, including the ACLU, Maremoto, MoveOn, the National Domestic Workers Alliance, and Working Families Power.

The Antifa propaganda film “One Battle After Another” won four Golden Globes: best comedy, supporting female actor, best director, and best screenplay.

The Post Millennial’s Libby Emmons noted: ” ‘One Battle After Another’ opens the door for an acceptance of leftist violence as a moral ‘good’ in the fight against racism, oppression, and law enforcement. The violent characters in the film are seen as heroes doing the perceived necessary work to bring the United States to its knees, rip open the borders, and dismantle the rule of law.”

“Sinners,” which was up for best drama, was a Jim Crow-era vampire movie which is also a film about racism and oppression in America. It received seven nominations at the Golden Globes and won for Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement and Best Original Score.

Woke clarion calls, such as “abolish ICE,” which seemed have died with the humiliating loss of Kamala Harris, have re-entered the Left’s agenda.

“After Donald Trump’s landslide 2024 victory, ‘Abolish ICE’ seemed to be one of those woke elements, alongside mandatory pronouns and ‘Defund the Police,’ that the Democrat establishment would bury for good,” Scott Greer wrote for the American Spectator on Jan. 10.

“It alienated voters and made the Democrats look like maniacs. In the aftermath of defeat, party leaders wanted to ditch woke and seem more moderate to ordinary Americans.”

Following Good’s shooting after she tried to run her vehicle into an ICE officer in Minneapolis, the Left’s calls to abolish ICE have been revived, ensuring that “this woke priority will influence the party agenda in 2028,” Greer noted.

Democrats are indeed sticking with wokeness.

“Party conferences still mandate pronoun announcements,” Greer noted. “The DNC still follows strict diversity quotas for leadership roles. Leaders still talk about doling out reparations, with Maryland, San Francisco, and other locales pursuing the deeply unpopular policy.”

The Left’s agenda items include issues not traditionally favored by mainstream Democrats to include:

• Snap benefits for illegals.

• Backing for male athletes playing women’s sports.

• Concealing vote data from public scrutiny.

• Supporting Somalians in ways previously not thought possible.

As Greer noted, the leftist base is “angrily insisting on radical positions” and “the Democrats feel it’s best to stick with a left-wing direction.”

