Believability of Nov. 3 voting data challenged in Texas

by WorldTribune Staff, November 5, 2026 — Real World News



Election observers are having a hard time explaining the data which came out of Texas on Tuesday.

In the governor’s race, Democrat Gina Hinojosa reportedly received approximately 5.23 million votes against incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

Abbott finished with about 4.5 million votes, which is close to the numbers he received in winning handily in 2018 and 2022.

“In the aftermath of the November 3 midterm elections, Texans are wondering if the ‘blue wave’ was a tsunami or a mirage,” podcaster Kyle Becker noted.

The 5.23 million number for Hinojosa, Becker added, “is reminiscent of the Biden election in 2020. Trump got 74 million votes but Biden got ’82 million votes.’ ”

TV and radio host Wayne Allen Root noted: “Be honest now. Before Tuesday night had anyone ever heard of Gina Hinojosa? I hadn’t. I’d never heard her name in my life. I had no idea she was running for dog catcher, let alone Governor of Texas. She was put up to run against Texas Governor Greg Abbott as a sacrificial lamb. Her chances were between 0 and 0. It was a no-win suicide run.

“Now she’s the Governor of Texas. Because she got two million votes more than any previous Democrat Governor candidate. TWO MILLION. No one goes up two million in one state. For a nobody. For a Hispanic female civil rights lawyer and union lawyer. In Texas? She got more votes than Kamala as the Democrat Presidential candidate in 2024. In an ‘off year’ election. Gina something beat out Kamala? In an off year. Does this sound possible to anyone with a brain and common sense?”

Democrat James Talarico pulled similar numbers in the U.S. Senate race against Republican Ken Paxton.

Talarico won with more than 5.4 million votes compared to 4.2 million for Paxton.

Becker noted: “We can debate whether or not Paxton was the right choice, I feel like his deficits were overblown because he was running against a well-documented blasphemer with crazy radical views. But when you see Paxton’s loss in the context of the overall Texas results, it doesn’t make a lot of sense.

“Nonetheless, Talarico was only up a few points on Paxton heading into Election Day, but he will wind up beating him by… 10 points?”

Related: ‘The most secure election ever’? That question in 2026 is still taboo in polite company, November 4, 2026

Root noted: “Red rural Texas districts turned Democrat blue? For Talafreako? You’re telling me white male Christian hunters, and fishermen, and gun owners decided to vote Democrat for the first time in their lives because they all now hate President Trump? Two years after electing him in a Texas landslide? After he secured the border? After he cut their taxes?

“They didn’t decide to suddenly switch for some cool, swaggering, gun-toting, 4 star General who claimed to be one of them. They switched for the first time in their lives for an effeminate, vegetarian, Marxist weirdo who said ‘God is non-binary.’ Really? It gets better.

“They switched for Talarico even though he was AWOL from the campaign trail for two full weeks…in October…with reports warning he was in a mental institution in Ohio suffering from a nervous breakdown.

“He missed two full weeks on the campaign trail and then got the most votes ever for a Texas Democrat Senate candidate? He got more 600,000 more votes in an “off year” election than Kamala, the Democrat Presidential candidate, in a presidential election year?”

Then, there’s this:

HOLY CR*P 🚨 Official Election Administration and Voting Comprehensive Report buried all the way on page 193 of the document shows Texas processed 2,900,357 new valid voter registrations between 2022-2024 without proof of citizenship Documented proof of citizenship like birth certificate, passport and naturalization papers is not required at the time of voter registration in Texas 56.5% of Texas voter registration were classified as “new valid registrations.” This is extremely suspicious that 55% of Texas voter registrations were “new” — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 5, 2026

What explains that enormous increase in turnout in the Lone Star State?

Becker noted: “A surge in Democratic turnout is certainly possible. But the scale of the reported change makes the underlying county-by-county numbers worth examining.”

The unusually large Democrat vote totals are raising a separate set of questions, Becker added:

“How much of the increase came from higher turnout in traditionally Democratic counties? How much came from suburban shifts, new voters, or changes in voting behavior? Did Republican candidates receive a comparable increase in votes in any major counties? And do the reported statewide totals reconcile with the official county canvasses?”

In North Texas, Republican Rep. Brandon Gill defied the odds and was able to win re-election in District 26. Talarico won that district by 13 points.

“How? And what could that election tell us about the other contests, where there was an unmitigated “blue wave” that washed over nearly every single district,” Becker noted.

“When one party’s reported vote totals surge by more than a million while the other party’s remain relatively stable, the public should be able to examine the precinct- and county-level data that explain the difference.”

The pattern continues all the way back to 1960!!! The raw vote count has never increased for a midterm after a Presidential election in Texas since 1960. This time, the 2026 Midterms, that happened for Democrats, and the increase was a huge 400,000. Let that sink in. https://t.co/lT99RGIFU6 — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) November 5, 2026

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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