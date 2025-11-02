‘Better move fast’: Trump warns Nigeria over continuing ‘to allow the killing of Christians’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 2, 2025 Real World News



President Donald Trump in a post to Truth Social on Saturday instructed the Department of War to “prepare for possible action” in Nigeria to stop the slaughter of Christians in the African country.

Trump warned that if the Nigerian government that the United States military “may very well” go into Nigeria “guns-a-blazing.”

If the U.S. does attack, the president said “it will be fast, vicious, and sweet.”

Trump also threatened to “stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria” if the Nigerian government continues to allow the killing of Christians.”

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu — a Muslim — denies there is religious persecution against Christians taking place, labeling it as “a lie from the pit of hell.”

Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Maitama Tuggar also denied that there was a genocide occurring in the country: “For the avoidance of any doubt, and out of respect for all the victims and survivors around the world of this unique and appalling crime against humanity, let the record show that there is no genocide, now or ever, in Nigeria.”

WorldTribune.com reported in September that Nigeria-based NGO International Society for Civil Liberties and the Rule of Law (Intersociety) found that 7,087 Christians were massacred across Nigeria in the first 220 days of 2025—an average of 32 Christians killed per day.

Intersociety said 125,009 Christians in the country have been killed by jihadists since 2009, which was the same year Boko Haram terrorists began their murderous campaign aimed at installing a caliphate across the Sahel.

Emeka Umeagbalasi, the chairman of Intersociety, said that these statistics are indicative of “the danger inherent in practicing Christianity in Nigeria … It also lends credence to our position that unless something serious and urgent is done, there will be no traces of Christianity in Nigeria in the next 50 to 100 years.”

Trump moved to designate Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” and asked West Virginia Republican Rep. Riley Moore and House Appropriations Committee Chairman Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma to work together “to immediately look into this matter” and report back to him with their findings.

“Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter,” Trump said in a Truth Social post on Friday. “I am hereby making Nigeria a ‘COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN’ — But that is the least of it. When Christians, or any such group, is slaughtered like is happening in Nigeria (3,100 versus 4,476 Worldwide), something must be done!”

