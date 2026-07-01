Biden allegedly garnered 81 million votes but can’t raise enough money for presidential library?

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 1, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Joe Biden’s team is reportedly confronting quite the conundrum in raising funds for his presidential library.

Biden’s library foundation told the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) it anticipates taking in just $11.3 million by the end of 2027, The New York Times reported.

C’mon, man! How can that be possible when 81 million Americans voted for the Democrat in the 2020 election?

Or so we’re told.

The Biden foundation won’t likely be asking his old boss, Barack Obama, for a helping hand as the Obama team is likely tapped out after spending more than $850 million on his presidential center in Chicago.

The Biden foundation’s IRS filings also reportedly show the organization failed to garner any new donations in 2024, the final year of Biden’s sole term in office. Instead, it was seeded solely with $4 million remaining from his inauguration in 2021, according to the Times.

The report said the Biden team was shooting for $200 million. So they’re $188.7 million short.

Apparently, ballots can’t make donations.

Kyle Reyes of Law Enforcement Today noted in a post to LinkedIn:

“Joe Biden is on track to be the first president in modern American history who can’t even scrape together enough cash to build his own Presidential Library.

“Think about that. These things usually rake in hundreds of millions from loyal fans and big donors dying to kiss the ring. Obama’s pulled in over $850 million for that monstrosity.

“The Bushes and Clinton didn’t have this problem.

“But Biden? His foundation is telling the IRS they’re only expecting a pathetic $11.3 million by the end of 2027.

“In his final year as president, there were NO new donations in 2024.

“It’s basically running on $4 million leftover from his inauguration. His team was apparently shooting for $200 million or more. Oof.

“But hey – 81 million votes – the most in history – right?

“Come on. Even his own donors are ghosting him now. If he was that beloved and historic, the money would be pouring in. Instead, it’s crickets.”

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