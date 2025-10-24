Biden’s legacy: Hispanic population in U.S. doubles

by WorldTribune Staff, October 24, 2025 Real World News



The open border policies of the Biden-Harris regime allowed some 2 million migrants into the U.S. in one year, the largest ever surge of illegal aliens.

As a result of those policies, in large part, Hispanics now represent 20% of the U.S. population, according to an analysis of Census numbers by Pew Research.

“The U.S. Hispanic population reached 68 million in 2024, almost doubling in size since 2000. Hispanics made up 20% of people in the U.S. in 2024, up from 13% in 2000 and just 5% in 1970,” said the Pew report.

“The nation’s population grew by 58.7 million people from 2000 to 2024, and Hispanics accounted for 56% of this increase — a greater share than any other racial or ethnic group,” it added.

Of the 68 million, Pew said that 41% are in the country illegally.

“When it comes to Hispanic immigrants, Pew Research Center estimates that 59% are lawful immigrants while 41% are unauthorized immigrants, based on data from 2023. This is larger than the share of all U.S. immigrants who are unauthorized (27%). Looked at another way, Latino unauthorized immigrants represented 14% of all U.S. Latinos in 2023. This is larger than unauthorized immigrants’ share (4%) of the U.S. population,” said the new analysis.

The report continued: “From 2021 to 2024, both legal and illegal immigration rose sharply, with more than a million immigrants from Latin America arriving annually,” adding that the numbers should show a dramatic decrease since President Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office and changed border policies.

Pew also noted that the Hispanic population is younger than the native American population.

“Hispanic births aren’t just a major driver of Hispanic population growth. They’re also a major driver of overall U.S. population growth. In 2024, 32% of infants born in the U.S. had a Hispanic mother or father, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data — significantly larger than the share of Americans who are Hispanic (20%),” Pew said.

Support Free Press Foundation