Big winner on Nov. 4, 2025: Democrat Socialists of America

by WorldTribune Staff, November 5, 2025 Real World News



Tuesday was a big night for the Democrat Party and an even bigger night for the extreme left wing of the party.

At least ten candidates backed by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) won local offices across the country on Tuesday.

The big win for the DSA was in New York City, where Zohran Mamdani was elected mayor.

“Through Zohran’s victory, the people defeated the oligarchy; the working class defeated major corporations; Democratic Socialism defeated the Democratic Party status quo,” the DSA said in a statement.

“This movement was powered by over 99,000 volunteers and millions [of] voters. Thousands of DSA members in NYC-DSA played critical roles in the campaign as staff and volunteers: knocking doors, calling voters, talking to coworkers, and organizing in our unions and communities.”

While the DSA was not able to defeat Democrat incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey in Minneapolis, where DSA-endorsed Omar Fateh lost, four candidates the organization endorsed for the Minneapolis City Council did win. Aisha Chughtai, Jason Chavez, Robin Wonsley, and Soren Stevenson won four out of the city council’s 13 seats.

Elsewhere, Kelsea Bond in Atlanta; Denzel McCampbell in Detroit; Danny Nowell in Carrboro, North Carolina; Ayah Al-Zubi in Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Frankie Fritz in Greenbelt, Maryland won city council races after receiving DSA endorsements, according to multiple reports.

“DSA will continue to support Democratic Socialists running for office throughout the United States as we build a political movement of and for the working class that can defeat the oligarchy and win the political revolution,” the group said.

In celebrating Mamdani’s win, the irony appeared lost on globalist billionaire Alex Soros, who a photo on X of himself posing with the self-proclaimed socialist, writing: “So proud to be a New Yorker! The American dream continues!”

So proud to be a New Yorker! The American dream continues! Congrats, Mayor @ZohranKMamdani 🇺🇸🗽🌊 pic.twitter.com/nvR5Zb46TI — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) November 5, 2025

During the campaign, Mamdani emphatically said there should be no billionaires.

New Yorker Thomas Geraghty wrote on Facebook: “New York Has Fallen.”

Ann Schockett posted to Facebook in response to the above New York Post cover: “I am heartbroken and angry! Dear precious America, please pray and take a good, hard look before this could happen to your communities and states. This cover doesn’t quite say it all. The NYC Mayor elect is an avowed communist who publicly supports the Intifada, is an antisemite who hates America and all people who don’t subscribe to his beliefs, and is supported by CAIR and foreign monies.”

Meanwhile, was Tuesday’s result good for Florida?

Support Free Press Foundation