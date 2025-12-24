Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO ordered to testify in Dutch Covid jab injury case

by WorldTribune Staff, December 24, 2025 Real World News



Bill Gates and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla have been ordered to appear in person in the Netherlands to testify at a hearing in a Covid injection injury lawsuit, a Dutch court has ruled,

The court order relates to a lawsuit filed in 2023 by seven individuals injured by the Covid jab. One of the victims has since died.

A second lawsuit, filed by three Covid shot injury victims in the Netherlands, presents a similar set of allegations and names the same defendants.

The lawsuit centers around the question “of whether the Covid-19 injections are a bioweapon,” Dutch newspaper De Andere Krant reported.

In addition to Gates and Bourla, the suit names 15 other defendants, including former Dutch prime minister and current NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the Dutch state, and several Dutch public health officials and journalists.

At a press conference, Dutch attorney Peter Stassen, who represents plaintiffs injured by the shots in both cases, said testimony by five expert witnesses regarding the safety and efficacy of the mRNA Covid shots will be heard.

“By suppressing the truth, my clients were misled. Had they not been misled, they would not have gotten the Covid-19 shot, a shot that the suppressors of the truth still tout as a safe and effective vaccine to this day,” Stassen said.

Stassen also noted his efforts to have the Dutch courts accept his expert witnesses’ in-person testimony. He said the witnesses intend to present evidence showing that the Covid shots:

• Are “indistinguishable from bioweapons.”

• Offer “no health benefits whatsoever.”

• Are “neither safe nor effective.”

• Were released in the U.S. under emergency use authorization, “a legal status that removes the enforcement of the pharmaceutical law and consumer safeguards by the FDA,” or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

• Are “by design, intended to cause the damage described in the package insert and reports as ‘side effects’” — including, “sudden death, heart failure, cancer, and the most horrific diseases.”

• Are a “key component” of the “Great Reset,” “a military project in which NATO plays a significant role.”

The expert witnesses include:

• Catherine Austin Fitts, founder and publisher of the Solari Report and former assistant secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

• Sasha Latypova, a former pharmaceutical research and development executive.

• Joseph Sansone, Ph.D., a psychotherapist who is litigating to prohibit mRNA vaccines in Florida.

• Katherine Watt, a researcher and paralegal.

• Mike Yeadon, Ph.D., a pharmacologist and former vice president of Pfizer’s allergy and respiratory research unit.

