Bongino out, but question remains: Is the FBI beyond reform?

by WorldTribune Staff, December 19, 2025 Real World News



Before taking charge at the FBI, Kash Patel had called for a drastic overhaul including emptying out its headquarters. Deputy Director Dan Bongino had called the agency “irredeemably corrupt.”

Bongino on Wednesday said he will step down from his role at the bureau next month.

President Donald Trump indicated Bongino was interested in returning to his role as a conservative commentator: “Dan did a great job. I think he wants to go back to his show.”

Patel wrote in a post to X: “Dan is the best partner I could’ve asked for in helping restore this FBI. He brought critical reforms to make the organization more efficient, led the successful Summer Heat op, served as the people’s voice for transparency, and delivered major breakthroughs in long unsolved cases like the pipe bomb investigation. And that’s only a small part of the work he went about every single day delivering for America. He not only completed his mission – he far exceeded it.”

Bongino may, indeed, have “completed” the mission Patel assigned him. The question, however, remains, is the FBI beyond reform? Is it unable to detach from the Deep State to carry out its intended mission?

After Trump had nominated him for the position, Patel said: “Together, we will restore integrity, accountability, and equal justice to our justice system and return the FBI to its rightful mission: protecting the American people.”

Is that even possible?

The Marco Polo group of investigators posted to X that the bureau is likely “beyond reform.”

Marco Polo was responding to a post by investigative journalist James O’Keefe, who was responding to political commentator Mike Cernovich’s post which said that Trump should disband the bureau.

Does anybody know the name of the person who could actually reform the FBI? https://t.co/IUJW1gAOwp — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) December 18, 2025

Bongino had been one of the harshest critics of the FBI when it was weaponized by the Biden-Harris regime to go after its political enemies.

In 2022, Bongino wrote on social media: “EVERYONE involved in this DOJ/FBI abomination, from the management down to the agents, must be immediately terminated when the tyrants are thrown out of office.”

During a 2022 monologue on his Fox News show, Unfiltered With Dan Bongino, he denounced the FBI as “irredeemably corrupt at this point” and said it was time to clean house.

That same year, Bongino said that the Durham report, the culmination of a yearslong inquiry into the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, is “reason number 1,492 to disband the FBI as it is currently constituted.”

The FBI is no longer a law enforcement entity. It is an oppo research firm for Democrats with an armed political enforcement branch. FACT. https://t.co/4T96d55wx0 — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) June 12, 2023

