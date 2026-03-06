Book profiles DIA psychic who identified foreign agent still at the FBI

Special to WorldTribune, March 6, 2026 Real World News

By Geostrategy-Direct, March 3, 2026

The author of a new book reveals that a counterintelligence official at the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency used a psychic to assist in identifying spies working in the United States, including one suspected foreign agent who allegedly still works in a “supervisory capacity at FBI headquarters.”

The author, Scott W. Carmichael, had a 25-year career at DIA in counterspy work before retiring in 2014. He won praise for unmasking several foreign spies in the federal government, notably DIA analyst Ana Montes, a notorious Cuban agent who spied undetected for Havana for 17 years as a supporter of the Castro regime until her arrest in 2001.

Details of the successful use of Angela Dellafiora Ford as a DIA psychic are contained in Carmichael’s book “Unconventional Method” which was recently cleared for publication by DIA censors and reviewed by security correspondent Bill Gertz.

After Ford provided accurate details that led to the arrest of an Australian intelligence official who tried to sell U.S. satellite imagery secrets, he became a believer in the unorthodox technique.

Carmichael said the use of the psychic was a private, personal effort carried out with a handful of officials who had the blessing of senior DIA leaders. Carmichael, who received multiple intelligence awards, said he was initially skeptical of using psychics to track down spies in government.

China and Russia are said to be using psychic methods to gather intelligence and counterintelligence information, according to the book.

The suspected foreign agent still working for the FBI, if confirmed, would highlight a number of spy failures attributed to the bureau’s counterintelligence unit over the past two decades.

One of the FBI’s prime recruited Chinese agents in Southern California, Katrina Leung, turned out to be a longtime Beijing double agent who supplied China with secrets until her arrest in 2003.

“The use of psychics for intelligence and security operations, including hunting for spies, locating hostages and finding foreign surveillance gear, officially ended in 1995, when so-called remote viewing programs known as Star Gate and Grill Flame were shut down,” Gertz reported for the Washington Times.

Before joining the DIA, Carmichael was a police officer and agent for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. Among his awards are the National Intelligence Medal of Achievement, the Defense Intelligence Director’s Award and citations from the FBI director.

The former counterspy said he wrote the book, an insider account with previously undisclosed information, in an effort to highlight the spy who has been in the FBI’s workforce since 2005, what he regards as a major FBI counterintelligence failure.

