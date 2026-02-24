Border Patrol Union blames Team Biden for Mexico’s bloody cartel war

by Allan Wall and WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 23, 2026

On Feb. 22, Mexican Army Special Forces, with the support of the Mexican Air Force and National Guard, launched a raid on Nemesio Ruben “el Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, leader of the CJNG (Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación).

El Mencho was wounded and captured before dying in a plane enroute to Mexico City.

In reprisal, the CJNG cartel launched hundreds of attacks in 20 states, blocking roads with burning vehicles and setting stores and banks on fire.

Mexican federal government officials confirmed 58 people dead as of Monday morning, including law enforcement officers and at least one civilian.

According to the National Border Patrol Council (NBPC), the U.S. Border Patrol union, the cartel was able to respond quickly and powerfully because they were enriched by the Biden-Harris regime’s border policies.

In a social media post that was re-posted by President Donald Trump on Monday, the NBPC wrote:

“For the entire 4 years of the Biden administration’s destructive term, his team allowed unfettered access and ceded complete control of our border to the Mexican cartels, so it’s no surprise to anyone that the cartels were able to obtain the military-grade weapons & equipment that they currently possess.”

Mexican cartels are armed with advanced weapons, including assault rifles, armored vehicles, and, in some cases, drone technology.

The NBPC’s post continued: “The amount of money that Biden and Border ‘Czar’ Kamala Harris allowed the cartels to earn by encouraging (and facilitating) the unprecedented invasion at our borders is staggering and has allowed them to strengthen themselves with members and resources that rival foreign militaries.”

The Joint Interagency Task Force-Counter Cartel, which involves multiple U.S. government agencies, was formally launched last month with the goal of mapping out networks of drug cartel members on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border, U.S. officials told Reuters.

The U.S. official did not provide details on any assistance the U.S.-military-led task force may have offered Mexican authorities. “The official stressed the raid itself was a Mexican military operation,” according to the report.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration’s 2025 National Drug Threat Assessment, CJNG is one of the most ruthless cartels in Mexico and a key supplier of fentanyl to the U.S., making it “one of the most significant threats to the public health, public safety, and national security of the United States.”

The DEA said CJNG operates vast distribution networks within the U.S., with associates, facilitators and affiliates operating in “almost all 50 U.S. states.” The DEA also said CJNG has been increasing its involvement in non-drug crime, including extortion, taxing human smuggling and fraud schemes.

The NBPC said in its post that Trump’s mass deportation policies will continue as the “world’s best military” protects the border.

“The chaos caused by Biden on the border extended into the interior of our great country, which is why we will continue the largest deportation operation in the history of this country! Millions of people from around the world were allowed in, many of whom were already criminals and who have gone on to commit horrendous crimes against our citizens, but their days are numbered! What happened at the border under the previous administration should NEVER be allowed to happen again. We thank President Trump for his strength and unwavering commitment to protect this great nation and keep Americans safe!”

